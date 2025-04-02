Leadwell Lane, Rothwell: Live after bus crashes into house in Leeds town as driver suffers life-threatening injuries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are urged to avoid the area following the crash on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell today (Wednesday), that saw a bus and van come into collision.
The bus then came to stop after colliding with a house and the van driver failed to stop and left the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.”
Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.
Leadwell Lane closure
Key Events
Nine taken to hospital
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that upon attending the incident “a number of patients were checked over and discharged on scene and nine patients were conveyed to hospital”.
More pictures
The below pictures taken from the scene show the bus after it has collided with the house on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell.
View from the scene
The below picture was taken from the edge of the cordon while emergency crews work at the scene.
Fire service statement
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have also issued a statement, with a spokesperson saying:
We were called today at 12.16 to reports of a collision involving a bus.
We sent five crews including our technical rescue support unit.
They freed one casualty and handed them to the care of ambulance colleagues.
Crews made the scene safe before leaving the incident.
More details released on serious crash
West Yorkshire Police have now released more details on this incident, saying that it involves a bus that has crashed into a house on Leadwell Lane.
Police were called to the scene at 12.10pm after the bus collided with a van and then, as a result, come to a stop in contact with a nearby house.
A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.
“The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.
“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.”
Emergency crews contacted
We have contacted the press offices of West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Emergency crews at the scene
Residents have reported that ambulance, fire and police services are at the scene.
What have police said
West Yorkshire Police issued the below statement 1.30pm today:
“Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on Leadwell Lane, Rothwell in Leeds. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.