Otley: Residents to have say on new transport hub plans for Leeds town including e-bikes proposal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Otley residents are being asked for their views on the latest proposals for a shared transport hub in the town, which could include features like cycle hire, car clubs and public transport information.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has launched the shared transport hub initiative in a bid to get more people out of their cars and make it easier for them to choose sustainable modes of transport.
Following an initial consultation earlier this year, the public’s views have been taken on board and residents are now being asked for their feedback on the next stage of proposals.
Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of WYCA’s Transport Committee, said: “We want to encourage people to choose more sustainable ways to travel - and introducing a shared transport hub in Otley will make it easier to walk, cycle, wheel and use public transport in the town.
“The public should have their say on these latest proposals to help us build a greener, better-connected region.”
Under the latest plans, the transport hub would be located on Nelson Street, opposite the bus station, with facilities for secure cycle parking, access to shared e-bikes and a bike repair stand.
Real-time public transport information screens and extra signage for directions are also included.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority is working in partnership with Leeds City Council and Otley Town Council to deliver the Otley Shared Transport Hub.
Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “I’m excited to work with Otley Town Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, looking to create a new sustainable transport hub in the town. The idea is simply to enable more people to have other transport options for their shorter journeys.
“By creating a one stop place for options on sustainable transport, it could give opportunities to encourage more people out of their cars and to try other ways to get about, especially for those shorter journeys.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Further shared transport hubs are planned in Calderdale, with plans to roll them out across the region.
Drop-in sessions and a webinar will be held over the next few weeks to find out more about the latest plans. The consultation will run from Tuesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 22.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.