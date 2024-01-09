People in Otley are being given the chance to have their say on new transport services for the town.

In a bid to get people to ditch their cars, “Shared Transport Hubs” are an initiative being launched across West Yorkshire. The idea is to create a one stop shop of services to reduce the need for private vehicles.

Otley is the first of five areas to invite the public to have their say on what these should look like. The range of services and features will vary between locations, but options to be considered include bus services, travel information, e-bikes or e-scooters, or cars which can be hired for short journeys.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I’m excited to work with Otley Town Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, looking to create new sustainable transport services in the town. The idea is simply to enable more people to have other options for their shorter journeys.

Picture: Stock Image

“By creating a one stop shop for options on sustainable transport, it could give opportunities to encourage more people out of their cars and to try other ways to get about, especially for those shorter journeys.”

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in partnership with Leeds City Council, is asking the public for their views on the proposed location of the new hub — at North Parade Car Park or Courthouse Street Car Park — and on what services residents, businesses and other potential users would like to see.

The project is part of WYCA’s wider plans to support sustainable transport choices, increase accessibility and reduce reliance on cars.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “We want to make travel across West Yorkshire more convenient and accessible, and the best way to do that is for you to tell us what you want to see for your local area.

“Your opinion matters, so please make the most of this opportunity to have your say and shape the proposals.”