14 of the best photos take you back to Otley in the 1960s

1. Otley in the 1960s
Otley town centre with the Chevin in the distance pictued in October 1967. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. Otley in the 1960s
A view from Otley Chevin in May 1960. | YPNPhoto: YPN
3. Otley in the 1960s
Dob Park, near Otley, pictured in February 1962. Swinsty Reservoir in the valley. | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. Otley in the 1960s
Market Day in 1966. | YPNPhoto: YPN
5. Otley in the 1960s
Otley County Library on Boroughgate in July 1960. It opened here in 1959 with a stock of 12,000 books. The premises are Grade II listed and was originally part of a single house dating from the seventeenth century. Prior to 1974 the library service was run by West Riding County Council. In 2006 a long awaited, purpose-built new library opened in Otley at the junction of Nelson Street and Charles Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Otley in the 1960s
Bondgate during severe flooding which took place in the summer of 1961. The near side of the road is deep in water. Across the road are Garbutt and Mawson Ltd., ironmongers, then the Bowling Green pub. The junction with Crossgate is on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
