14 of the best photos take you back to Otley in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Community-spirit shines through in this photo gallery charting a decade in the life of Otley.

The photos rewind to the 1960s and contrast the hustle and bustle of daily life in the market town with the peace and tranquillity of the Chevin above. Market day, Wharfedale Hospital, life along the River Wharfe and the Otley Chevin Easter cross are also all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. READ MORE: 34 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Otley town centre with the Chevin in the distance pictued in October 1967.

Otley town centre with the Chevin in the distance pictued in October 1967.

A view from Otley Chevin in May 1960.

A view from Otley Chevin in May 1960.

Dob Park, near Otley, pictured in February 1962. Swinsty Reservoir in the valley.

Dob Park, near Otley, pictured in February 1962. Swinsty Reservoir in the valley.

Market Day in 1966.

Market Day in 1966.

Otley County Library on Boroughgate in July 1960. It opened here in 1959 with a stock of 12,000 books. The premises are Grade II listed and was originally part of a single house dating from the seventeenth century. Prior to 1974 the library service was run by West Riding County Council. In 2006 a long awaited, purpose-built new library opened in Otley at the junction of Nelson Street and Charles Street.

Otley County Library on Boroughgate in July 1960. It opened here in 1959 with a stock of 12,000 books. The premises are Grade II listed and was originally part of a single house dating from the seventeenth century. Prior to 1974 the library service was run by West Riding County Council. In 2006 a long awaited, purpose-built new library opened in Otley at the junction of Nelson Street and Charles Street.

Bondgate during severe flooding which took place in the summer of 1961. The near side of the road is deep in water. Across the road are Garbutt and Mawson Ltd., ironmongers, then the Bowling Green pub. The junction with Crossgate is on the right.

Bondgate during severe flooding which took place in the summer of 1961. The near side of the road is deep in water. Across the road are Garbutt and Mawson Ltd., ironmongers, then the Bowling Green pub. The junction with Crossgate is on the right.

