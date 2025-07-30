New York Street: Pictures show car dangling from Leeds car park as emergency services at scene - live updates
Pictures obtained by the Yorkshire Evening Post show the vehicle dangling from the side of the NCP Markets car park on New York Street.
A huge emergency services response, with multiple ambulances services, is underway with the area cordoned off to the public.
Live updates: Leeds NCP Markets car park crash
Large crowd gathers as car hangs precariously from car park
A large crowd has gathered along New York Street as the emergency operation continues. Many onlookers are stopping to watch the scene unfold, with people asking what has happened.
Damage to the building is being assessed by colleagues from the fire service and a structural engineer, as work gets underway to remove the vehicle.
Onlookers unsure of next steps amid major emergency response
Kane Rawdon, 31, was among those caught up in the incident after parking his vehicle inside the NCP Markets car park earlier today.
He said: “I was at work and got a text from a mate who knows I park here. I don't know if I'm going to be allowed through to get my car.
“I've not seen this many police before in town, but I'd heard something was happening. I hope that everyone is safe.”
Witness describes shock at scale of emergency response
One passer-by, who did not want to be named, said they were walking through the city centre when they heard the commotion and headed towards New York Street to see what was happening.
They said: “I've not got a clue what happened, but I’ve never seen anything like this before - or so many ambulances.”
Four taken to hospital after crash
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor. The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards.
A force spokesperson said: “Occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
“Three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.”
Emergency services response increasing all the time
The emergency services response on New York Street is increasing all the time as the car remains hanging precariously from the side of the NCP Markets car park.
At least five fire engines are believed in attendance, alongside numerous police cars positioned around the cordon. The number of ambulances on site is increasing, with more arriving and being allowed through the police cordon to join the response effort.
Emergency crews remain focused on the car park as the area stays sealed off to the public, with officers directing pedestrians and vehicles away from the scene.
Video from the scene showcases huge emergency response
Video taken by our reporter at the scene showcases the huge emergency response currently underway.
At least four ambulances and three fire engines are reported to be at the scene.
Multiple ambulances at the scene
YEP reporter James Connolly is at the scene and reports that multiple ambulances have been let through.
New York Street has been totally blocked by police but they're letting pedestrians. through.
Pictures show car dangling from Leeds car park
