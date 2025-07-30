Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a crash left a van protruding from a car park in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the NCP Markets car park on New York Street at 4.09pm today to a report a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor.

The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards.

Car remains hanging precariously from the side of the NCP Markets car park.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

“Three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.”

A significant police scene has been established and damage to the building is being assessed by colleagues from the fire service and structural engineer.

At least five fire engines are believed to be in attendance, alongside numerous ambulances. The vehicle involved will be recovered.