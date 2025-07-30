New York Street: 11 pictures as emergency services swarm scene with van hanging from Leeds car park

Emergency services remain at the scene of a major crash in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to the NCP Markets car park on New York Street this afternoon after a van had collided with an interior wall.

The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards. Multiple people have been taken to hospital.

Damage to the building is being assessed by the fire service and a structural engineer, as work gets underway to remove the vehicle.

Here are 11 pictures from the scene as a significant police scene remains in place...

Extraordinary pictures taken by the YEP show the vehicle dangling from the side of the NCP Markets car park.

1. NCP Markets car park crash

Police were called to a report a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor. The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards.

2. NCP Markets car park crash

Kane Rawdon, 31, said: "I don't know if I'm going to be allowed through to get my car. I've not seen this many police before in town, but I'd heard something was happening. I hope that everyone is safe."

3. NCP Markets car park crash

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble.

4. NCP Markets car park crash

A significant police scene has been established and is expected to remain in place for some time.

5. NCP Markets car park crash

A large crowd has gathered along New York Street as the emergency operation continues and work gets underway to remove the vehicle.

6. NCP Markets car park crash

