Here are 11 pictures from the scene as a significant police scene remains in place...
Extraordinary pictures taken by the YEP show the vehicle dangling from the side of the NCP Markets car park. | NW
Police were called to a report a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor. The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards. | NW
Kane Rawdon, 31, said: "I don't know if I'm going to be allowed through to get my car. I've not seen this many police before in town, but I'd heard something was happening. I hope that everyone is safe." | NW
The occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble. | NW
A significant police scene has been established and is expected to remain in place for some time. | NW
A large crowd has gathered along New York Street as the emergency operation continues and work gets underway to remove the vehicle. | Submit
