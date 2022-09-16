The West Yorkshire mass transit network has been in the planning stages for years, and will link the region’s towns, cities, and suburbs.

Although work is still some years away, a new report has revealed that Leeds will be among the first areas to benefit from the expansive plans.

An artists impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme across the county.

A new report by West Yorkshire Combined Authority reveals that the East Leeds, Bradford to Leeds and South Leeds to Dewsbury will be among the first routes added.

Lines linking neighbouring Bradford to Halifax and Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport via Shipley are expected to come at a later stage.

The WYCA’s mass transit system is seen as central to Mayor Tracy Brabin’s plans for West Yorkshire to become a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.

The report to the Authority’s Transport Committee says: “The consortium have been commissioned to lead on the business case development workstream and will initially focus on the Orange (East Leeds, Bradford to Leeds and South Leeds to Dewsbury) and Green (Bradford to Dewsbury) corridors, with other areas of the network following in due course.”

The report confirms work is now underway to develop routes and stops, adding: “The team are now beginning to discuss route options in more detail in a further series of workshops with stakeholders.