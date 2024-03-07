Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed first phase of the network, revealed today by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), would include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford - and bosses behind the the project hope construction work could begin in just four years.

Not all readers were left too enthusiastic about the news though, having been left disappointed by the breakdown of previous plans for a tram network over the years.

Today's announcement marks the most significant step towards achieving the city's mass transit dream since the doomed previous 'Trolleybus' scheme was scrapped in 2016.

Phase one of the tram system would feature two lines covering Leeds and Bradford. Photo: WYCA

Leeds has been frequently named as the biggest city in western Europe that remains without a mass transit system or rapid travel network in the style of tram, light rail or underground.

The Leeds Line for the newly proposed system sketches show links from St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, the Bradford Line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford train station.

YEP readers responded to the plans in their hundreds, with the overall sentiment being: "I'll believe it when I see it."

One reader posted: "Such a weird sense of deja vu."

Another posted: "How many times have been here before? There's more chance of getting a magic carpet service up and running."

Steve Wright posted: "Another tram scheme the question is will it happen or another waste of money."

One less sceptical person suggested: "High speed trams should run in an X across the city with a hub in the centre. So from east to west and north to south. Then buses to connect between like a spiders web."

Another reader asked: "Can we just have better transport links from Wortley/Farnley please? I live 2 miles from the city centre and it takes me over an hour to get into town at rush hour in the car, have to set off 2 hours early if relying on buses which is ridiculous."

Another reader suggested a route going from "Headingley stadium and up to LBA".

The proposals were published today (Thursday) ahead of a WYCA meeting next week (March 14), where leaders will be asked to agree a major step forward for the scheme.

The submission of the Combined Authority’s "strategic outline case" document to the Department for Transport is set to be approved by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on March 14. The document will then be sent to the government for approval to continue with the development of the scheme.

The project will be subject to a full business case and approvals process. Today’s announcement does not pre-empt the exact route, which will be subject to full public consultation.