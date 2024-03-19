These wonderful photos transport you back to 1956, a year where an era of trams trundling down the tracks around the city was coming to the end of the line. It was a 12 months which featured trams making their last journey on well travelled routes and the last time the lines would be cleaned by an army of workers. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Boar Lane in March 1956 showing Holy Trinity Church and J. Jones, Furriers. The road has tram tracks and overhead power lines. Cars and vans travel along the road, people walk on the pavement. A large advertisement for Schweppes Table Water is visible in the distance. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An elevated view of Boar Lane, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name Trinity House on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Park Square, North in May 1956. The city centre road was once the home of Margaret, the daughter of Matthew Murray, and her husband Richard Jackson. Matthew Murray founded the firm of Fenton, Murray and Jackson but due to bankruptcy of the firm an auction was held in the June of 1844 advertising the sale of "the rare and costly furniture and household effects" of number 35 Park Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The last car from the city centre on route 16 to New Inn, Wortley in July 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lady Lane at corner with Templar Lane in June 1956. The premises of Hoover Ltd. are visible next to Alexandre Ltd. tailors. Scaffolding on the left. Sharp and Thomas house furnishers visible on Vicar Lane in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net