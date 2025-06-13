The four Leeds train operators ranked best to worst by 2025 customer satisfaction survey
The best train operating companies in Britain have been ranked for customer satisfaction, according to the latest Transport Focus Rail User Survey.
Conducted between 6 December 2024 and 25 May 2025, the survey reflects the evolving experiences and preferences of passengers travelling by rail in Great Britain.
The primary train operators serving Leeds station are Northern, LNER, CrossCountry, and TransPennine Express.
Northern focuses on local and regional services, while LNER connects Leeds with London. CrossCountry provides long-distance services, and TransPennine Express connects Leeds with various destinations in the north of England.
- LNER - ranked joint-third across the UK with an overall satisfaction score of 91.
- TransPennine Express - ranked joint-sixth across the UK with an overall satisfaction score of 86.
- Northern - ranked ninth across the UK with an overall satisfaction score of 81.
- CrossCountry - ranked 11th across the UK with an overall satisfaction score of 75.
Liverpool’s Merseyrail topped the UK’s satisfaction charts with an overall score of 93, narrowly ahead of London’s Rail/Elizabeth Line, which scored an overall satisfaction score of 92.
Since September 2021, Transport Focus has been seeking the opinions of passengers to assess their overall satisfaction levels, considering various aspects of rail travel including value for money, punctuality, cleanliness, information during journeys, and the frequency of services.
