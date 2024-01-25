Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation has been launched asking people for their views about transport options between the centre of Leeds and the Hyde Park and Woodhouse areas of the city.

People are being asked to identify current issues, the changes they would like to see, and which proposed improvements should be prioritised as part of the scheme, which is a 2km section of route along Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street from St Mark’s Road to the Headrow in the city centre.

The scheme also covers the southern end of the A660, which links the city centre to Hyde Park and Headingley.

Coun Helen Hayden said: “The Woodhouse Lane Gateway is a busy route serving the city centre and neighbouring areas of Hyde Park and Woodhouse. We already know that lots of you travel in sustainable ways along the route, and we want to make it safer and easier to do so.

“We are committed to eliminating road deaths and serious injuries on Leeds roads by 2040 as part of our Vision Zero strategy, and this is just one of our schemes that aims to make it safer for people to walk, wheel, or cycle to get around.

“I'd urge everyone to have their say in the consultation. By letting us know what issues you experience along the route, we’ll be able to prioritise the improvements to make it a safer, more welcoming space for everyone.”

Home to three of the city’s universities, the Woodhouse Lane Gateway is a popular route for students and is already heavily used by people walking, cycling and using the bus. It is also home to leisure and hospitality businesses, such as The Light, Merrion Centre and St John’s Centre.

This scheme is being developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We are investing in improvements to walking, cycling and bus routes around Woodhouse and into Leeds city centre.

"I’d urge people to have their say and help us shape these plans as we create a better-connected West Yorkshire.”

The area, suffers from a high casualty rate with 98 reported casualties happening along roads within the Woodhouse Lane Gateway boundary since 2016, including 23 serious collisions.

It also suffers from congestion, which can delay bus journey times and it can be difficult to travel along the route on foot or by bike.

The council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will use people’s feedback to develop plans for a safer and more welcoming area. These plans will go out to further public consultation later this year.