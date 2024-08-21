Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Leeds are being warned to expect heavy congestion over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Up to 90,000 of music fans lovers expected to attend Leeds Festival at Bramham Park between August 23-25 and National Highways is expecting heavy congestion on motorways and major roads around Leeds and West Yorkshire.

It could cause journey times to be doubled at lunchtime on Friday along the A1 southbound between the Kirk Deighton and Bramham interchanges.

Dave Skupski, Operations manager at National Highways, said: “Leeds Festival has the second biggest impact on traffic on our network after the British Grand Prix.

“Our message to anyone heading to the festival or using those key routes around Leeds over the weekend is to plan your journey, check traffic conditions before setting out and give yourself plenty of time. Follow the signs, and don’t rely on your satnavs.”

Road closures will be in place at points on the A64, A1(M) and local roads. Some roads will be subject to 30mph speed limits and bans on U-turns.

The busiest times are expected to be between 11pm on Sunday and 2am on Bank Holiday Monday, and then from 8am to 2pm later that day.

The main public access onto the festival site will start at 3pm on Thursday, August 22. However, ticket holders who have purchased “Early Bird” tickets will be allowed access on the Wednesday.

Congestion is likely in these areas throughout the festival period:

Junction 43 of the A1M at Hook Moor, where the A1(M) and M1 merge - hard shoulder running will be in place for festival traffic, which will be clearly signed.

Junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor) of the A1(M)

A64 westbound approach to A1M - the A64 westbound will be closed to through-traffic after the Bramham crossroads throughout the festival period.

A1(M) southbound is expected to be very slow on Monday between junctions 44 and 47, due to the number of people leaving the festival as well as bank holiday traffic.