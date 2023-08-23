National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys from tomorrow (Wednesday) due to Leeds Festival congestion.

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend Leeds Festival at Bramham Park between August 25-27 and National Highways is expecting heavy congestion on motorways and major roads around Leeds and West Yorkshire. The A1, A1(M), M1, M62 and A64 are all likely to be busy at key times between Wednesday 23 and Monday, August 28 – especially at the beginning and end of the three-day event.

And with the expected August bank holiday traffic and roadworks in the area, including the A1 Wentbridge Viaduct improvements near Pontefract and a barrier upgrade near junction 42 of the M1 near Lofthouse, the roads are anticipated to be extra busy over the weekend. Here is everything you need to know...

What areas are expected to be busiest?

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend Leeds Festival at Bramham Park between August 25-27. Picture: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction 43 of the A1M at Hook Moor, where the A1M and M1 merge. To help alleviate some of the congestion, hard shoulder running will be in place for festival traffic, which will be clearly signed.

The A1M at junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor).

The A64 westbound approach to A1M - the A64 westbound will be closed to through-traffic after the Bramham crossroads throughout the festival period.

The A1M southbound is expected to be very slow on Monday between junctions 44 and 47, due to the number of people leaving the festival as well as bank holiday traffic.

The A1, A1(M), M1, M62 and A64 are all likely to be busy at key times between Wednesday 23 and Monday, August 28. Picture: Simon Hulme

Advice on arrival times?

Traffic is expected to be particularly heavy as people arrive between 8am and 4pm on Wednesday, 8am to 4pm on Thursday and 10am to 1pm each day on Friday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no through route from junction 47 of the M1 to junction 44 of the A1(M) via Aberford Village, throughout the festival period.

Advice for leaving the event?

The busiest times as people leave are likely to be between 11pm on Sunday night and 2am on Bank Holiday Monday morning, and then from 8am to 2pm later that day.

The northbound exit slip road at Junction 45 of the A1(M) will be closed from 4am to 2pm on Monday to support traffic leaving the festival.

Drop off and pick up advice?

All drop-off and pick-up traffic will be directed to A1(M) junction 44 and west on the A64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic will be permitted to use the hard shoulder in Aberford Dip to queue for junction 44.

The A64 will be closed eastbound from Red Bus Layby to junction 44.

The A64 westbound from the junction 44 roundabout will be festival access only for drop off and pick-up.

What has National Highways had to say?

National Highways Operations Manager Dave Skupski said: “Leeds Festival has the second biggest impact on traffic on our network after the British Grand Prix. It’s a huge event with up to 90,000 people expected to attend. If you’re planning to go to Leeds Festival, give yourself plenty of time to get there. Follow the signs, and don’t rely on your satnavs.