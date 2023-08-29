Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: 29 pictures of punters enjoying themselves at event headlined by The Killers and Sam Fender

Leeds Festival may come to an end for another year, but those that were there will be leaving with memories that will last a lifetime.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

This year’s edition was headlined by Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers and The 1975 and saw over 100,000 people head to Bramham Park for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The weather stayed mostly dry and the atmosphere among the crowds was also at a feverish level for the entirety of the festival.

Check out some of the pictures of crowds across the three days from photographer Mark Bickerdike in our gallery below. Can you spot yourself?

It was another memorable year at Leeds Festival

1. Leeds Festival 2023

It was another memorable year at Leeds Festival Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Leeds Festival at Bramham Park.

2. Leeds Festival 2023

Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bikcerdike

Crowds at Sam Fender headlining day two on Main Stage East

3. Leeds Festival 2023

Crowds at Sam Fender headlining day two on Main Stage East Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Leeds Festival at Bramham Park

4. Leeds Festival 2023

Leeds Festival at Bramham Park Photo: Mark Bickerdike

