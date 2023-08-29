Leeds Festival may come to an end for another year, but those that were there will be leaving with memories that will last a lifetime.

This year’s edition was headlined by Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers and The 1975 and saw over 100,000 people head to Bramham Park for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The weather stayed mostly dry and the atmosphere among the crowds was also at a feverish level for the entirety of the festival.

Check out some of the pictures of crowds across the three days from photographer Mark Bickerdike in our gallery below. Can you spot yourself?

1 . Leeds Festival 2023 It was another memorable year at Leeds Festival Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Festival 2023 Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bikcerdike Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Festival 2023 Crowds at Sam Fender headlining day two on Main Stage East Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales