Leeds Festival is back this August Bank Holiday, with around 100,000 festival goers, bands and volunteers flocking to Bramham Park.

With that many people travelling to and from the Grade I listed estate, festival organisers along with Leeds City Council have issued some important information to residents living in the local area regarding temporary traffic changes, sound levels, security and more.

Festival Republic, who organises the annual event, said: “Thank you for welcoming us to Leeds over the August Bank Holiday.

Leeds Festival has issued essential information for residents living close to Bramham Park. | National World/Mark Bickerdike

“We hope the plans we implement will help to minimise the disruption to Local Residents over the festival period, however we understand there will be slight disruption.

“Please do try to avoid the areas listed below and use alternative routes. We thank you for your continued support.”

Here is the essential information for local residents as listed on the Leeds Festival website:

Opening times

The festival will be open to the public from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, August 26, with the main festival taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 23-25.

The main public access into the site will start at 3pm on Thursday, August 22. However, ticket holders who have purchased “Early Bird” tickets will be allowed access on the Wednesday.

From past experience, the vast majority of festival goers will have left the site and area by 3pm on Monday, August 26, the organiser confirmed.

Complaints and noise

Organisers said: “If you have a complaint about noise or any other issue please call our dedicated hotline on 02080801400.

“This line will be operational as below: Build: 8am-8am Thursday 1st August – Tuesday 20th August. Break: 8am-8pm Tuesday 27th August – Thursday 29th August.

“On show days: 8am Weds 21st – 8pm Monday 26th August. You can reach us 24 hours a day. Alternativley email [email protected].

“The mailbox will be monitored over the festival and we will endeavour to get back to you within 24hrs. Noise levels are regulated and monitored by our onsite Acoustic Consultants and Environmental Health at Leeds City Council.”

The hours of entertainment at the festival site are:

Thursday, August 22 – 7pm to 3am

Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25 – 12pm to 6am

These are the same timings as the festival in 2023.

The main entertainment will finish at 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with staggered finish times until 6am in the form of DJs at the LS23 and Piccadilly Party as well as on two of the campsite.

New for this year is that the arena will be open until 2am, where the Silent Disco will be hosted.

Organisers also added that there may be sound checks, but that these are limited to two hours and will not happen before 10am.

Traffic management plan

There are three key routes for festival traffic:

Brown Route – all car parking travelling from the South (Northbound on A1(M) via Jct 45)

Weekend and Day customers parking at the festival will travel from the south up the A1(M) and will be signed via Jct 45 to Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts and then South on West Woods Road to Thorner Road, left on Thorner Road and then right onto Paradise Way and into site on a left turn into Brown Gate. This route will be used throughout, with particularly heavy traffic on Wednesday 21st August, Thursday 22nd August, and the morning of Friday 23rd August. This traffic will be travelling one way in.

From 9pm Sunday 25th August, this route reverses as festival goers leave along the same route but in the opposite direction. This traffic will be travelling one way out and Monday morning will be another peak period.

White Route – all car parking travelling from the North (Southbound on A1(M) via Jct 44).

Use routes via Clifford / Boston Spa / Tadcaster but avoiding the A1 (M) / Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts throughout at the peak times 0800 to 1800 hours daily when peak incoming traffic is anticipated. And from 0700 to 1500 Monday 28th on main egress of Festival traffic.

If Thorner residents require access to the A1(M) from Wednesday 21st August to Sunday 25th August, it is suggested to travel along Thorner Road, turning left on West Woods Road and travelling north to access the A1(M) at Wattle Syke.

West Woods Road will be closed at its junction with Wattle Syke for Southbound traffic for all egress times (Friday/Saturday 2100 to 0300) (Sunday/Monday 2100 to 1500 hrs). During these times access to Bramham from A58/Wetherby/J45 will need to be via Boston Spa – suggested route Clifford Moor Road (though of course there are several other routes available).

Red Route – all Pick Up Drop Off (PUDO) traffic arriving and departing

The one-way system on the A64 will this year be in place for the duration of the festival. From 04:00hrs on Wednesday 21st August to 15:00hrs on Monday 26th August, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling Eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York). Please note we will take the closures off as soon as possible.

The extended closure period has been agreed with Leeds City Council, as a result of the opening of the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR), as ELOR can be used as a diversion for local traffic.

PUDO Festival Traffic follow the red route that starts on the A1(M) and requires all traffic to exit via Jct 44 and join York Road (A64) Westbound. Traffic will then enter the site on a right turn into Red Gate 2/Red Gate 1.

Bus routes travelling along the A64 eastbound from Seacroft to the A1(M) A64 roundabout may be diverted. For up to date information, please contact Metro www.wymetro.com or tel 0113 245 7676.

As in previous years, Kiddal Lane at the junction with the A64 / York Road and Potterton Lane at the junction with Kiddal Lane will be closed from Wednesday 21st August to Monday 26th August 2024.

There will be additional signage advising of resident access only at Barwick Road and Leeds Road Barwick to deter festival traffic.

Alternative routes for residents

If you would normally use the A64 to access the A1M North, organisers recommend using the ELOR (A6120) to the A58 (N/B) and then following the A58 to Wetherby. From there, you can access the A1M following local signage to either J45 or J46.

Residents wanting to travel east, who would normally use the A64, please use the new ELOR junction, follow ELOR to the A58 and use the A659 to access the A1 south to York Road. Or, travel south along ELOR from Leeds Road to join the M1 north bound and join the A64.

If you would normally use the A64 eastbound to travel back to Bramham village, please use the A64 Eastbound from Seacroft to the new ELOR junction, follow ELOR to the A58 and follow the A58 towards Wetherby and then to Boston Spa. Access Bramham village from Boston Spa via Clifford Moor Road, Bramham Road to the village. This route will avoid joining the route of any festival traffic which will be utilizing West Woods Road and Paradise Way for the duration of the festival and have the potential to involve delays to your journey.

Thorner Residents

If you would normally use the A64 eastbound to travel back to Thorner village, you will be able to follow the A64 from Seacroft Eastbound to the new junction with ELOR, follow ELOR towards A58 to the roundabout with Skeltons Lane and access Thorner via Skeltons Lane.

Alternatively ,Thorner can be accessed via The A58 which should this year be relatively free of festival traffic with the new Red Route in place.

Recommended routes from the village to the A1M would be via Carr Lane to the A58 to Wetherby and either J45 or J46 A1M – in order to avoid the main festival traffic routes. Also exiting the village via Skeltons Lane to ELOR and following to the M1South or North.

Red Bus Layby check point

The A64 Eastbound lane will be coned into the Red Bus layby to create a check point/stacking area, coning and/or barrier will then come back in the layby towards the A64 Eastbound carriageway to create a T junction, still within the layby. The coning will be installed at a location with maximum visibility for the right turn out of the layby.

Staff will check whether drivers are legitimate and need access to properties and business’ further East on the A64 in which case the coning will be moved for them so they can turn left turn out. Vehicles passes are in operation at this point.

All other vehicles will be turned right back onto the A64 (Westbound) back towards Seacroft.

Park House Farm closure

At the layby by the bus stop and access gate to Park House Farm, opposite the Fox and Grapes, there is enough width to create a safe ‘U’ turning area for any vehicles that have misled staff at the Red Bus about their destination and are still trying to either access the Festival or the A64 Eastbound. The A64 will be completely closed in the Eastbound direction at this point.

There is no need for a no right turn TTRO at the Fox and Grapes or a no left turn TTRO at Park House Farm because these movements are already prohibited by the TTRO for the one-way system.

A64 closure – U turns

A no ‘U’ turn temporary traffic regulation order will be applied for in respect of the A64 from the A6120 to the Jct 44 both Westbound and Eastbound.

The layout of the Red Bus layby with coning will mean that cars can turn around and go back the way they have come without having to do a strict ‘U’ turn.

A64 closure – Kiddal Lane

Kiddal Lane will be closed at the junction with the A64 as per previous years.

A64 closure – Bus routes affected

Transdev Coastliner services (840 and 843) have taken an alternative route throughout the Festival period in recent years in order to avoid the congestion along the A64.

The 173/174 services WILL NOT be able to pass through the closure in Aberford this year in either direction. Alternatives are in discussions with the service providers.

A64 Closure – Residents and businesses

All properties from and including the Fox and Grapes public house Eastbound on the A64 Westbound carriageway are able to turn left out of their property or left into their property and therefore their routes to the A1(M) or York are various.

All properties from and including Park House Farm on the Eastbound carriageway are able to turn right out of their property, or right into their property and therefore their routes to the A1 (M) or York are various.

Residents wanting to travel east, who would normally use the A64, please use the new ELOR junction, follow ELOR to the A58 and use the A659 to access the A1 south to York Road. Or, travel south along ELOR from Leeds Road to join the M1 north bound and join the A64.

Bus routes travelling along the A64 Eastbound from Seacroft to the A1(M) may be diverted. For up-to-date information, please contact Metro www.wymetro.com or tel 0113 245 7676.

Thorner village closure

As in previous years Thorner Village will be closed at the below locations and will operate a vehicle pass system for the duration of the festival during the below timings.

Northern part of Mangrill Lane Carr Lane (very close to the A58) Thorner / Skeltons Lane Skeltons Lane / ELOR (signed soft closure only) Thorner / Milner Lane (next to the green triangle) Wothersome corner (west of junction of Thorner Lane / Thorner Road) Thorner / Holme Farm Lane and Bramham Lane

Thorner Village Road Closure timings:

Tuesday August 20 – 7pm – 1am

Wednesday August 21 – 7am – 1am

Thursday August 22 – 7am – 1am

Friday August 23 – 7am – 3am

Saturday August 24 – 7am – 3am

Sunday August 25 – 7am – 7am

Monday August 26 – 7am – 3pm

It has also been agreed that between 9pm and 3am on Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th, and between 9pm on Sunday 25th August and 3pm on Monday 26th August, the shuttle buses from site can use the route through Thorner.

Leeds Festival has appointed a Village Liaison Manager to act as single point of contact for Thorner residents & business owners. His name is Marcus Griffiths and can be contacted on this email address if you have any queries – [email protected].

Aberford closure

The junction of Main Street with the A64 just to the West of the Jct 44 roundabout will be closed from 04:00hrs on Wednesday 21st August to 15:00hrs on Monday 26th August. Traffic leaving this junction would have an immediate impact on the operation and flow of the A64 Northbound Leeds slip onto the Jct 44 roundabout and then onto the A64 Westbound, which could cause problems quickly on the A1(M).

There will be no access onto the Bramham Interchange from Aberford Village. The closure in place is a hard closure and no through traffic will be permitted. There will be additional signage warning no access to the A64 at Lotherton Lane, Bunkers Hill, Parlington Lane & Cattle Lane to deter festival traffic, however residents will be allowed access.

The 173/174 services WILL NOT be able to pass through the closure in Aberford this year in either direction. Alternatives are in discussions with the service providers.

Diversion routes for Aberford Residents wanting to access the A64:

Lotherton Lane to B1217 to Towton, to Main Street (A162) towards Tadcaster to join A64 eastbound. For A64 westbound continue to Leeds Road to join A64 West.

Diversion routes for Aberford residents wanting to access M1 North and South/ A1M North and South & A64:

Exit village via Bunkers Hill, right turn onto B1217 to M1 Junction, M1 North to A1M and exit J44 to A64 Eastbound.

Leeds Festival has appointed a Village Liaison Manager for Aberford Village this year to act as the point of contact for Aberford residents. Her name is Angela Daniels and can be contacted on this email address if you have any queries – [email protected].

Additional road closures

Please also note the following additional road closures:

Throughout the festival period (Wednesday 21st to Monday 26th August) unless otherwise stated:

West Woods Road will be closed at its junction with Wattle Syke for Southbound traffic for all egress times (Friday/Saturday 2100 to 0300) (Sunday/Monday 2100 to 1500 hrs). During these times access to Bramham from A58/Wetherby/J45 will need to be via Boston Spa – suggested route Clifford Moor Road (though of course there are several other routes available). The junction of Kiddal Lane and the A64 York Road The junction of Potterton Lane and Kiddal Lane The temporary closure of the bridge over the A1 (M) that leads to Bowcliffe Hall and Bramham Park other than for residents and business’ 30mph speed limit and no u turns on the following roads:

Along Bramham and Thorner Road from the junction with Kirkfield Avenue to the Bramham bypass / Paradise Way

West Woods Road from Wattle Syke to Thorner Road

Bramham bypass from Thorner Road along Paradise Way and Spen Common Lane to the A1(M) / A64 roundabout

A64 York Road from the A1(M) / A64 roundabout to Thorner Lane

6. No stopping (clearways) on the following roads:

West Woods Road from Wattle Syke to Thorner Road

Thorner Road bridge over A1(M)

Bramham Bypass from Thorner Road along Paradise Way and Spen

Common Lane to the A1(M) / A64 roundabout

A64 York Road from the A1(M) / A64 roundabout to Thorner Lane

If your residence is within the closure areas, you will receive a road closure pass in the post by no later than Monday 19th August. If you would like to check you are on the distribution list please email [email protected].

Bus drop off and shuttle service

In addition to the public arriving in cars they will again arrive in Leeds via the train and coach services, a shuttle bus service will operate between the train and coach stations and the festival site. They will be dropped off at Yellow Gate on Thorner Rd.

Footpath closures

Organisers have again applied to Leeds City Council to temporarily close the following footpaths:

Footpath numbers 12, 13 and 30 – these run through Bramham Park Estate and organisers are therefore applying to close them during the period of the build and load out of the infrastructure as well as the festival itself.

The closure dates applied for are Monday 5th August to Friday 30th August 2024. Mangrill Lane bridleway number 33 for all users from the junction of Mangrill Lane and footpath 16 to the junction with Thorner Road and for cyclists and equestrians from the junction with the A64 to the junction with Thorner Road. The closure dates applied for are Friday 2nd August – Friday 30th August 2024.

Trespassing, security, environmental problems and unauthorised camping

The public parts of the festival site (which comprise the main entertainment arena, the campsites and the car parks) are well away from all residential areas. Although there have been no significant problems with trespass in the past, if someone should trespass on your land, then please call the Police in the first instance. If necessary, our security staff will be available to assist them.

Leeds Festival will again have an onsite supermarket and there will also be various stalls onsite. Organisers will advertise these facilities onsite and in the advance publicity. While they are not able to prevent people from accessing public highways or keep them onsite, they feel confident that the above measures will mean organisers have done much to reduce the need for people to go into Bramham or Thorner. There are a very significant number of stewards and security on and around the site, some of whom can be redeployed offsite, if necessary, in cooperation with and in support of the Police.

Contact details and further information for local residents

If any individuals have specific questions that are not covered here, please email [email protected].

Thorner residents

Leeds Festival has appointed a Village Liaison Manager to act as single point of contact for Thorner residents & business owners. His name is Marcus Griffiths and can be contacted on this email address if you have any queries – [email protected].

Aberford residents

The festival has appointed a Village Liaison Manager for Aberford Village this year to act as the point of contact for Aberford residents. Her name is Angela Daniels and can be contacted on this email address if you have any queries – [email protected]

Kiddal Lane End, Potterton, Barwick and Scholes residents

The festival has appointed a Village Liaison Manager to act as the point of contact for residents. His name is Kevin Fretwell and can be contacted on this email address if you have any queries – [email protected]