Watch as the public speak about their experiences of driving in and around Leeds.

Leeds drivers spoke to us about congestion, potholes and busy junctions in the city.

One driver said: “I think driving on the whole in Leeds at the moment, it's wherever you go, whatever time, day or evening, the roads are always really busy, really clogged up. Your journeys tend to take a lot longer than they used to do. The state of the roads at the moment in general are quite poor.

“I think the main example would be Stanningley Road as you're coming up towards Bramley. The potholes on the left-hand lane are quite bad.

“The work on Armley Gyratory has taken a lifetime. Has it improved travel? No, I don't think it has. I think it's made it worse.

There was 'absolute chaos' on the roads around Leeds city centre in January as work to remove a footbridge at Armley Gyratory was carried out. Long queues snaked along the likes of Wellington Road and Kirkstall Road as the council mapped out 18-mile diversions during some of the closures. | Steve Riding

“When you're coming on the Inner Ring Road, coming up from Elland Road, they have put the speed cameras in there. But people know where they are. So they're doing 50, 60mph, then slamming on so they can slow down and then they're back to speeding again through the roundabouts.

“Even in Headingley now, it's just traffic and you can come at tea time, it's even worse. Going down Kirkstall Hill, you can miss that for 10, 15 minutes just to get down a hill.”

Chris said: “The bike lanes down Headingley Lane, North Hill Road Junction, my car's like a small 4x4, so even that gets knocked around by the bumpiness of it so I don't know what they're going to do there. And also the turnings with the green bike lane going across the junctions, I find it's really ambiguous for the pedestrians and the drivers. I think it's probably less safe than it was before.”

Ellie said: “Most of the main roads aren't so bad, but there definitely are some places where the potholes are really bad and really unavoidable. Kind of when you're coming out of certain turns there’s a pothole that you have to swerve around that kind of would be better if you didn't have to swerve.

“But I think mostly the biggest issue in Leeds is how confusing the roads are in the city. The amount of times that I've just been going around in circles because I have no idea what lane I'm supposed to be in, what direction I'm going.

James said: “Too many road signs. Too many advertising signs. You're trying to find somewhere and there's just too many signs. And 20mph zones. Nightmare.”

Matthew said: “Certainly the road quality is not particularly good. There's a lot of potholes. A lot of the road markings are quite poor. So they're the only negative things I can think of.

“But generally people are polite and well behaved in cars, I think, around here. And I find driving here quite pleasant compared to where I reside and where the driving is much more aggressive and confrontational.”

