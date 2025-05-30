Lying Leeds BMW driver 'close to custody' over snapping A64 speed camera

A BMW driver who was snapped speeding in Leeds tried to worm his way out of the fine and penalty and was told by a judge that he had come close to being jailed.

Electrician David Dodgson initially tried to claim it was the former owner of the car, and when that failed, nominated another man in Huddersfield after taking “advice”.

The 35-year-old narrowly avoided going to jail at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting trying to pervert the course of justice - an offence that often leads to custody.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him he had come “close to custody”, all for the sake of a £100 fine and three penalty points.

The court heard that the camera on the A64 snapped the BMW 135i travelling at 47mph in a 40mph zone, at around 4am on May 23, 2023.

Dodgson triggered a speed camera on the A64, but spun a web of lies to evade justice. | NW / Google Maps

Checks showed another person owned the vehicle, but when they were contacted they said the car had been sold to Dodgson.

The notice of prosecution was sent to Dodgson’s home address on Foundry Approach in Harehills, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told the court.

He denied it was him, then tried to claim the Huddersfield man whom had given him a £7,000 deposit to “test drive” the BMW. But it was heard that this man had been nominated by other drivers in the past in similar circumstances, raising further suspicion.

Police then started inquiries and assembled cell-tower data which showed Dodgson’s phone to be in that area at the time of the incident, however, it was acknowledged that he also lived near to that tower.

He was interviewed in February 2024 and stuck to his story, even claiming the supposed driver was lying.

Dodgson has no previous convictions and eventually admitted the offence. It was claimed he had three penalty points on his licence at time.

Mitigating, Charles Blatchford said Dodgson was going through a difficult period at the that time, taking care of his terminally-ill mother.

He said that he “went down this idiotic route” and was “not thinking straight”. He also aid Dodgson was “under no illusion” as to the serious nature of the offence.

Judge Mansell said he suspected Dodgdson had more points on his licence than he admitted at the time and simply feared he would lose his licence and job as an electrician.

He said Dodgson had ”clearly spoken to someone” who advised him to give the Huddersfield man’s details in order to “pass the buck”.

He gave him an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and order he carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.