The West Indian Carnival is back in Leeds this Bank Holiday Monday and it will bring with it a host of road closures and bus diversions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Monday, August 25 in Chapeltown, the Leeds West Indian Carnival is set to bring together more than 100,000 visitors for another day of celebrating culture, creativity and community.

Established in 1967, it is Europe’s oldest carnival celebration and the largest of its kind beyond London. Here’s everything you need to know...

The West Indian Carnival is back in Leeds this Bank Holiday Monday. | Simon Hulme

What route will the parade take?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will take the same route as last year, requiring less road closures.

It will start at Harehills Avenue, before turning into Spencer Place, Roundhay Road, Barrack Road and concluding on Chapeltown Road.

What roads will be shut?

These roads will be fully closed on the day of the parade from 6am to 10pm, with most public transport links and access to St James’s Hospital being maintained.

There will also be some road closures on Chapeltown Road and Harehills Avenue on Sunday, August 24. Bus services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36, 91(First) will be diverted.

What bus diversions will be in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 12pm on Sunday, August 24 to 6.30am on Tuesday, August 26, Chapeltown Road is closed for the Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Services 2, 3, 3A and 36 will divert between Sheepscar and Chapel Allerton via North Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road, Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road in both directions.

Chapeltown Road will not be served during the event.

Parade Day, Monday, August 25, 4am to 11.59pm.

Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay, services will divert between Vicar Lane and Roundhay Road via Eastgate (using bus stop Victoria E), Regent Street, Cross Stamford Street & Roseville Road to resume a normal route on Roundhay Road.

Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Leeds, a normal route to Roundhay Road then diverting via Roseville Road, Cross Stamford Street, Regent Street & Byron Street to resume a normal route at North Street.

Service 91 will operate between Pudsey and Chapel Allerton only. It will not operate between Chapel Allerton and Halton Moor.