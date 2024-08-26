J'ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession.
Thousands are expected to line the route, with many already in a celebratory mood at this first exciting event.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are 13 of the best photos -
1. J'ouvert
The first colourful event of the Leeds West Indian Carnival took to the streets of Chapeltown this morning. | Steve Riding
2. J'ouvert
J'ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession. | Steve Riding
3. J'ouvert
There is set to be plenty of excitement later on as the annual parade makes two laps for the first time in its history, leaving Potternewton Park at 2pm. | Steve Riding
4. J'ouvert
Thousands are expected to line the route of this afternoon's parade. | Steve Riding
5. J'ouvert
Many are in a celebratory mood at this first exciting event. | Steve Riding
6. J'ouvert
Each year, Chapeltown comes alive with colour, music and entertainment. | Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.