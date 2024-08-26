Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024: 13 colourful photos from J'ouvert morning parade in Chapeltown

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 11:09 BST

The first colourful event of the Leeds West Indian Carnival took to the streets of Chapeltown this morning.

J'ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession.

There is set to be plenty of excitement later on as the annual parade makes two laps for the first time in its history, leaving Potternewton Park at 2pm.

Thousands are expected to line the route, with many already in a celebratory mood at this first exciting event.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are 13 of the best photos -

J'ouvert

The first colourful event of the Leeds West Indian Carnival took to the streets of Chapeltown this morning.

J'ouvert

J'ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession.

J'ouvert

There is set to be plenty of excitement later on as the annual parade makes two laps for the first time in its history, leaving Potternewton Park at 2pm.

J'ouvert

Thousands are expected to line the route of this afternoon's parade.

J'ouvert

Many are in a celebratory mood at this first exciting event.

J'ouvert

Each year, Chapeltown comes alive with colour, music and entertainment.

