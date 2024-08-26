Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024: 22 vibrant pictures from a wonderful day as parade takes over Chapeltown

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024

Leeds once again came alive with the wonderful colours and vibes of the annual West Indian Carnival.

The annual event was held today (Monday) around Chapeltown to celebrate the city’s rich cultural diversity.

J’ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession that took over the afternoon with a new route around the area.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europe’s oldest of its kind, having been going since 1967. It is also the largest outside of London, drawing an estimated 100,000+ visitors each year.

The festivities will likely be carrying on into the evening, but for now you can check out our pictures from the event in the gallery below.

Leeds West Indian Carnival came to Chapeltown on Bank Holiday Monday

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024

Leeds West Indian Carnival came to Chapeltown on Bank Holiday Monday | Simon Hulme

The event always brings out the best of the area

2. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024

The event always brings out the best of the area | Simon Hulme

The parade route around the area was changed for today's event

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024

The parade route around the area was changed for today's event | Simon Hulme

Impressive costumes on show at the Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024.

4. Carnival

Impressive costumes on show at the Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024. | National World

Crowds cheered as they passed in Chapeltown.

5. Carnival

Crowds cheered as they passed in Chapeltown. | National World

Dancers of all ages joined the parade.

6. Carnival

Dancers of all ages joined the parade. | National World

