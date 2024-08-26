Leeds Carnival 2024: Full bus diversions, route map and road closures as West Indian carnival returns
Taking place later today (Monday, August 26) in Chapeltown, the Leeds West Indian Carnival is set to bring together more than 100,000 visitors for another day of celebrating culture, creativity and community.
Established in 1967, it is Europe’s oldest carnival celebration and the largest of its kind beyond London.
Road closures and bus diversions will be in place throughout today. Here’s everything you need to know...
What route will the parade take?
This year’s updated parade will take a different route, requiring less road closures.
The route starts at Harehills Avenue, before turning into Spencer Place, Roundhay Road, Barrack Road and concluding on Chapeltown Road.
What roads will be shut?
Roads involved on the new route will be fully closed between 6am and 10pm, while most public transport links will be maintained.
As a result of these closures however, bus services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A and 36 will divert until 6.30am on Tuesday morning (August 27).
What bus diversions will be in place?
Services 2, 3, 3A and 36 will divert between Sheepscar and Chapel Allerton via North Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane resuming at Harrogate Road in both directions. Chapeltown Road will not be served during the event.
Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay, will divert between Vicar Lane and Roundhay Road via Eastgate (using bus stop Victoria E), Regent Street, Cross Stamford Street and Roseville Road to resume a normal route on Roundhay Road.
Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Leeds, will follow a normal route to Roundhay Road before diverting via Roseville Road, Cross Stamford Street, Regent Street and Byron Street to resume a normal route at North Street.
