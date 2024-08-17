Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is back.

Taking place on August 26 in Chapeltown, the Leeds West Indian Carnival is set to bring together more than 100,000 visitors for another day of celebrating culture, creativity and community.

Established in 1967, it is Europe’s oldest carnival celebration and the largest of its kind beyond London.

It launches this year with the theme of “So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice,” as the parade makes two laps on the set route for the first time in its history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is set to return to Chapeltown this August 26. | Simon Hulme

When does the Leeds West Indian Carnival take place?

The Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place on Monday, August 26.

J'ouvert will take place from 6am - 9am, from the Leeds Caribbean and African Centre (formerly Leeds West Indian Centre) in Laycock Place, Chapeltown.

This is followed by the main parade, which starts at 2pm from Potternewton Park/Harehills Avenue.

The celebrations end at 8pm.

What route does the Leeds West Indian Carnival take this year?

In 2024, the carnival will take a different route than previous years.

The route starts at Harehills Avenue, before turning into Spencer Place, Roundhay Road, Barrack Road and concluding at Chapeltown Road.

Carnival troupes will do two laps of the new route, as it has been shortened.

Will there be road closures in place for the Leeds West Indian Carnival?

Roads involved on the new route will be fully closed between 6am and 10pm, while most public transport links will be maintained.

What troupes will be present at Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024?

Carnival lovers can expect to see a range of troupes at this year’s celebrations.

RJC Dance and Mango Arts will be bringing AZUL 2024 to the Leeds West Indian Carnival this year, which advocates for ocean conservation.

It is the sequel to the dance company’s award winning 2023 troupe ‘NATRO-BEAT’.

What other events are taking place this August Bank Holiday weekend in addition to the Leeds West Indian Carnival?

The Leeds African and Caribbean Food Festival is set to return on Saturday, August 24 with more than 25 food, drinks and craft stalls - all under one roof in Leeds Kirkgate Market.

The Black Music Festival is returning to Potternewton Park on Sunday, August 25 for a day of celebrating reggae, R&B and hip-hop artists and DJs.