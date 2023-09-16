Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Leeds Carnival: 17 pictures show New Briggate transformed into a colourful celebration of Caribbean history

The second Leeds West Indian Carnival returned to the city with a bang today (Saturday).
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th Sep 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 18:55 BST

Celebrating the rich history of the Caribbean and the inclusive culture of Carnival, the Carnival Legacy: Pop-up Street Performance saw New Briggate “come alive with the vibrant colours and joy of Carnival”.

The city centre came alive with an explosion of dance, music, costumes and storytelling as part of East Street Arts’ Hidden Histories of New Briggate Project.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the event in the below pictures:

Leeds city centre was turned into a sea of colour as Leeds West Indian Carnival took over New Briggate.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Leeds city centre was turned into a sea of colour as Leeds West Indian Carnival took over New Briggate. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
In collaboration with East Street Arts, Leeds West Indian Carnival made a spectacular return to Leeds city centre

2. Leeds West Indian Caenival pop-up street performance, New Briggate, Leeds sat 16-09-2023 picture Steve Ridingsteel band

In collaboration with East Street Arts, Leeds West Indian Carnival made a spectacular return to Leeds city centre Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
New Briggate – a former parade route – came alive with the vibrant colours and joy of Carnival, as part of East Street Arts’ Hidden Histories of New Briggate Project

3. Leeds West Indian Caenival

New Briggate – a former parade route – came alive with the vibrant colours and joy of Carnival, as part of East Street Arts’ Hidden Histories of New Briggate Project Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Carnival Legacy: Pop-up Street Performance celebrates the rich Caribbean history and inclusive culture of Carnival

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Carnival Legacy: Pop-up Street Performance celebrates the rich Caribbean history and inclusive culture of Carnival Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Caribbean