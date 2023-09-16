Leeds Carnival: 17 pictures show New Briggate transformed into a colourful celebration of Caribbean history
The second Leeds West Indian Carnival returned to the city with a bang today (Saturday).
Celebrating the rich history of the Caribbean and the inclusive culture of Carnival, the Carnival Legacy: Pop-up Street Performance saw New Briggate “come alive with the vibrant colours and joy of Carnival”.
The city centre came alive with an explosion of dance, music, costumes and storytelling as part of East Street Arts’ Hidden Histories of New Briggate Project.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the event in the below pictures:
