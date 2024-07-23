Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is preparing for the return of the UKs second largest carnival of its kind this August.

The West Indian Carnival has been going strong since 1967 is Europe’s oldest and the largest of its kind outside of London.

Set to return this August Bank Holiday, the carnival celebrates Leeds’ rich cultural diversity and is annually attracts around 100,000 visitors.

Potternewton Park and the streets of Chapeltown will be transformed once again in August bank holiday as Leeds West Indian Carnival returns. | Simon Hulme

In 2024, the carnival will take a different route than previous years via Harehills Avenue, Spencer Place, Roundhay Road, Barrack Road and Chapeltown Road - ensuring less road closures.

Starting at 2pm on at Potternewton Park bank holiday Monday (August 26), carnival troupes will do two laps of the new route, giving the audience extra chance to take in the parade’s vibrant journey.

During the first lap, judges will have the opportunity to evaluate the array of stunning displays, while the second lap will allow the troupes to enjoy the celebrations fully before returning to the park.

Roads involved on the new route will be fully closed between 6am and 10pm, while most public transport links will be maintained.

Reliant on Council funding, a donation scheme will be launched ahead of this year’s festivities, allowing the public to contribute to ensuring the carnival’s longevity.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “We recognise the enormous benefits that this annual event makes to our city’s culture, economy, and communities and we are very proud to host it. It should be a great weekend where everyone can join in.”