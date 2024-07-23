Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus passengers in Leeds have been reacting to the announcement of a “superloop” service.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds-based operator Squarepeg have teamed up to create the new 9/9c service, which starts from the White Rose Centre and removes the need to change in the city centre.

The route passes through Middleton, Rothwell and Swillington, before heading east to Garforth, then passes through Colton, Crossgates and Seacroft, before travelling along the A6120 towards Roundhay and Moortown.

News of the announcement has been largely met by positive feedback by residents.

News of the announcement has been largely met by positive feedback by residents, who also made suggestions for other routes that need looked at.

Val Reynolds said: “It's great you are looking at better bus services, can you look further afield than Leeds.

“The bus services that link the other large cities and surrounding communities, such as Wakefield to Bradford are intermittent to non existent”

Chris Wade said: “Great idea but no bus route will ever be a success if it only runs once an hour. Passengers need confidence that when a bus knocks, the next one won't be more than 20 minutes.”

Lisa Nichols added: “Would be great if it started earlier and finished later. My husband at the moment works at Moortown Sainburys on nights and has to set off 2 hours before his shift to catch the 56 into town and then the 36 to moortown cause the No9 stops running passed Sainburys at 6.00pm.”

The hourly service will travel down the west side of the city, taking in Horsforth, Farsley, Pudsey and Farnley, before heading down Beeston Ring Road and returning to the White Rose Centre. A clockwise service – the 9c – will also run the reverse of the route.

The number 9, which started yesterday (Monday, July 22), will help connect people in Leeds with leisure sites across the region, with stops within walking distance of Middleton, Roundhay and Temple Newsam parks, as well as the White Rose Shopping Centre.