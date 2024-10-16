Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families looking forward to Leeds Light Night will be able to take advantage of later-running park and ride services.

Light Night, which takes place on October 24 and 25, has become one of the of the most eagerly-anticipated events in the city’s calendar, and sees dozens of attractions across Leeds to celebrate the district’s unique culture and heritage.

This year, Leeds’s park and ride sites are also getting in on the act, with later-running services for those travelling into the city centre.

Light Night has become one of the of the city's most eagerly-anticipated events.

Deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee Cllr Peter Carlill said: “Light Night is one of the biggest events in Leeds’s calendar, and this year is going to be no different, with exciting exhibits planned across the city.

“We are delighted to be able to do our bit and make sure families can travel into the city centre without having to find somewhere to park and knowing they can stay later and get the bus back.

“Our affordable Park and Ride scheme is just one of the ways we are helping to create a better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Any adult using the park and ride services from the two sites after 3pm can also benefit from £1.50 return tickets, while up to three children under-19 travel for free with every fare-paying adult.

Buses will run every 20 minutes to and from both Stourton and Elland Road to Leeds city centre.

The last bus to Elland Road will run from Boar Lane at 10.50pm, while the last to Stourton also sets off at 10.50pm.