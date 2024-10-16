Leeds buses: Later-running park and ride services confirmed ahead of Light Night 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Families looking forward to Leeds Light Night will be able to take advantage of later-running park and ride services.

Light Night, which takes place on October 24 and 25, has become one of the of the most eagerly-anticipated events in the city’s calendar, and sees dozens of attractions across Leeds to celebrate the district’s unique culture and heritage. 

This year, Leeds’s park and ride sites are also getting in on the act, with later-running services for those travelling into the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Light Night has become one of the of the city's most eagerly-anticipated events.Light Night has become one of the of the city's most eagerly-anticipated events.
Light Night has become one of the of the city's most eagerly-anticipated events. | NW

Deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee Cllr Peter Carlill said: “Light Night is one of the biggest events in Leeds’s calendar, and this year is going to be no different, with exciting exhibits planned across the city.

“We are delighted to be able to do our bit and make sure families can travel into the city centre without having to find somewhere to park and knowing they can stay later and get the bus back.

“Our affordable Park and Ride scheme is just one of the ways we are helping to create a better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Any adult using the park and ride services from the two sites after 3pm can also benefit from £1.50 return tickets, while up to three children under-19 travel for free with every fare-paying adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Buses will run every 20 minutes to and from both Stourton and Elland Road to Leeds city centre.

The last bus to Elland Road will run from Boar Lane at 10.50pm, while the last to Stourton also sets off at 10.50pm.

Related topics:LeedsBusesPark and Ride

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice