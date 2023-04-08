First Bus introduced a wave of fresh changes to Leeds services from last weekend (Sunday April 2), which included the withdrawal of services and frequency reductions on other underused routes.

Dozens of services were impacted as the 51/52 service from Morley in the south to Moor Allerton in the north was split while the 9, 48 and 87 services were cut entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the services impacted were those coming through the Elland Road Park and Ride as the PR1 service was permanently altered.

First Bus introduced a wave of fresh changes to Leeds services from last weekend. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Journeys before 7am and after 6.30pm have been withdrawn, while off-peak frequency was reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes. Saturday and Sunday services were also withdrawn.

The decision has led to criticism among readers with one raising concern that without a weekend Park and Ride service into the city centre “Leeds will be a ghost town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “This reduction in service after this time goes against the stated aims of growth and reducing traffic in the city.

"Many people rely on the park and ride scheme to travel to and from work, events, and activities in the city, and a reduction in service will impact their ability to do so.”

Residents in Pudsey and Farsley previously voiced concern about a reduction in west Leeds services with a spokesperson for First Bus confirming that they keep performance under constant review but that cuts were simply unavoidable due to the change in many travel habits following the pandemic.

They said: “Unfortunately, there are a very small number of journeys that have continued with passenger levels well below that required to even cover costs and cannot be retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We remain in discussion with the Combined Authority in keeping the network under review, taking a balanced approach to focus resources where demand is needed most.”

The PR2 service operating out of Temple Green and the PR3 service out of Stourton will also face changes.