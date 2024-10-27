Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of Leeds bus services are set to be withdrawn and renumbered from today.

As part of plans to improve the reliability of services, First Bus will be introducing a host of renumbered and timed services from today (Sunday, October 27).

These include previously announced plans to alter the bus layout across Adel and Wharfedale.

Other bus companies will also be introducing a raft of service changes including the reintroduction of some winter services.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. | James Hardisty

Here is a full list of the service changes due to come into effect from today.

1 Beeston • City Square • Headingley • Lawnswood

Operated by First.

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by service 24.

1B Beeston • City Square • Headingley • Headingley Campus

Operated by First.

This service is withdrawn and replaced by service 24 between Beeston and Headingley.

Headingley Campus will now be served by service 22.

6 Leeds • Headingley • Cookridge • Holt Park

Operated by First.

This service will be renumbered 23 and will have a revised timetable to improve punctuality.

7 Harrogate • Wetherby • Boston Spa • Bramham • Leeds

Operated by The Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev).

Journeys via Thorpe Arch will be extended further into the estate, operating a loop via Street 5, Avenue C and Wighill Lane.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5- 15 minutes.

8 Leeds • Headingley • Lawnswood • Holt Park

Operated by First.

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by service 24.

15 Leeds • Armley • Gamble Hill • Old Farnley

Operated by First.

On weekdays, some early morning and evening journeys will be withdrawn (0625 and 1925 Leeds to Old Farnley, 0538, 0640, 1840 and 1940 Old Farnley to Leeds).

22 Leeds • Headingley • Headingley Campus

Operated by First.

This new service replaces the 1B to Headingley Campus. It operates from the bus station via Boar Lane and City Square to Albion Street.

It operates every 30 minutes Monday – Friday daytimes.

Together, services 22, 24 and 28, provide combined frequencies between City Square area and Headingley of 7/8 minutes Monday – Friday daytime and 15 minutes on Saturdays.

23 Leeds • Headingley • Cookridge • Holt Park

Operated by First.

This service replaces the 6. The route is unchanged, but it will have a revised timetable to improve punctuality.

24 Beeston • City Square • Headingley • Lawnswood • Holt Park

Operated by First.

This service replaces the 1 between Beeston and Lawnswood and continues from there to Holt Park, replacing the 8.

It will operate approximately every 15 minutes Monday - Friday daytimes, 20 minutes Saturday daytimes and 30 minutes Sunday daytimes and all evenings.

Night time journeys between Infirmary Street and Lawnswood will operate each night between midnight and approx. 4am.

Together, services 22, 24 and 28, provide combined frequencies between City Square area and Headingley of 7/8 minutes Monday – Friday daytime and 15 minutes on Saturdays.

25 Leeds • Headingley • Lawnswood • Bramhope • Pool • Otley • Ilkley

26 Leeds • Headingley • Lawnswood • Bramhope • Otley • Ilkley

Operated by First.

These services replace the X84. Each service will operate every hour, providing a combined 30 minute frequency.

The 25 serves Pool-in-Wharfedale, providing a direct link to Leeds and will operate a late journey from Leeds to Otley at 2326 on weekdays and 2329 on Saturdays.

These services will not be limited stop between Leeds City Centre and Weetwood.

They will also be more co-ordinated with other First bus services between Leeds City Centre and Headingley.

27 Leeds • Headingley • West Park • Horsforth • Yeadon • Guiseley

Operated by First.

This service has a revised timetable with additional evening journeys at 2045, 2145 & 2245 from Leeds and 2057, 2159 & 2315 from Guiseley.

28 Leeds • Headingley • Weetwood • Adel

Operated by First.

This service is re-routed between the bus station and Albion Street via Boar Lane and City Square. It will have a revised timetable.

Together, services 22 24 and 28, provide combined frequencies between City Square area and Headingley of 7/8 minutes Monday – Friday daytime and 15 minutes on Saturdays.

22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Leeds Albion Street • Headingley

Operated by First.

These services have been retimed to provide a more consistent frequency between Albion Street and Headingley, with buses running every 3/4 minutes Monday – Friday, 5 minutes Saturday, 7/8 minutes Sunday and 7/8 to 10 minutes evenings.

33 34 Leeds • Kirkstall • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Operated by First.

These services will have revised timetables with service 33 operating between Leeds and Guiseley Morrison’s only.

On Sundays the 34 is reduced from two buses per hour to one bus per hour.

36 Leeds • Harewood • Harrogate • Killinghall • Ripon

Operated by The Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev).

On weekdays, the 1740 Leeds to Starbeck and 1745 Ripon to Leeds journeys will be withdrawn.

On Saturdays, the 1845 from Leeds will terminate in Harrogate.

On Sundays, additional journeys will operate, 0732 Starbeck to Leeds and 0840 Leeds to Ripon.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • St James Hospital • Fearnville

Operated by First.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5 to 20 minutes to improve punctuality.

56 Whinmoor • Leeds • Moor Grange

Operated by First.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5 to15 minutes to improve punctuality.

840 843 Leeds • Tadcaster • York • Malton • Whitby / Scarborough

Operated by Coastliner (Transdev)

On weekdays and Saturdays, additional short journeys will operate from Leeds to York hourly between approximately 0700 and 1700, increasing the combined Leeds to York frequency from half-hourly to every 20 minutes.

On weekdays, the 2015 from Scarborough will be extended to Leeds. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 to 20 minutes.

874 Wetherby • Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington • Buckden

Operated by York Pullman.

The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.

X6 Bradford • Leeds

Operated by First.

This service will stop additionally at Little Germany X on Leeds Road, Bradford.

X84 Leeds • Headingley • Otley • Burley-in-Wharfedale • Ilkley

Operated by First.

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by services 25 and 26.

X98 X99 Leeds • Collingham • Wetherby • Deighton Bar

Operated by The Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev).

On weekdays and Saturdays, the 2259 Deighton Road to Wetherby journey (X99) will be extended to East Keswick, returning to Wetherby via the A58 through Collingham.

This provides a new journey at 2310 from Wetherby to East Keswick.

This extension is being funded on a trial basis.

Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.