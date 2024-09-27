Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of bus services in Leeds are set to be renumbered as part of a major travel shake up.

First Bus have confirmed plans to alter the bus layout across Adel and Wharfedale from Sunday, October 27.

Services will still run regularly across the area but with different bus numbers and the number 8 bus which is to become number 24 will now revert the old route of the former number 1 bus and go to Beeston via Leeds station. An hourly service through Pool is also set to be reintroduced.

First Bus have confirmed plans to alter the bus layout across Adel and Wharfedale. | James Hardisty

Welcoming the changes, Coun Barry Anderson said: “I am very pleased that First Bus have looked closely at the need for a service through Pool. I have been pushing for this for a long time as lots of residents want to use it.

“At the moment they have to either walk up Pool Bank to catch the X84 or travel to Otley bus station and get the X84 from there. I am glad my pleas have been listened to.”

Further changes will see the “express” element removed from the current X84 service due to “operational cost pressures.”

Although to mitigate any concerns regarding short hop passengers displacing longer distance travellers, First Bus will retime the Headingley corridor of services so that there is no more than a 4-minute gap from the preceding bus.

Coun Caroline Anderson added: “I am concerned about all the numbering changes which will take time to get used to. However, First Bus will be putting out publicity and notices for passengers so hopefully this will negate any problems.”

The following services will be renumbered and retimed...

6 Leeds – Headingley – Holt Park

Buses will be retimed to improve punctuality, with buses running every 15 minutes Monday to Friday daytime, every 20 minutes Saturday daytime and 2 buses per hour Sunday daytime.

Earlier and later journeys will operate across all days of the week.

There is no change to the route.

The service will be renumbered to run as service 23.

8 Leeds – Headingley – Holt Park

Buses will be retimed to improve punctuality, with buses running every 15 minutes Monday to Friday daytime, 3 buses per hour on Saturday daytime and 2 buses per hour Sunday daytime.

Earlier and later journeys will operate across all days of the week.

The service will be extended to run to Beeston via the current route of service 1 and will no longer serve the bus station.

The service will be renumbered to run as service 24.

28 Leeds – Headingley – Adel

Buses will be retimed with most journeys operating up to 15 minutes later than present but continuing to provide two buses per hour Monday to Saturday daytime and an hourly service in the evening and Sunday daytime.

Earlier and later journeys will operate across all days of the week.

The service in the city centre will be routed to the train station on the way to and from Leeds Bus Station.

X84 Leeds – Headingley – Bramhope – Otley – Ilkley

Stopping restrictions will be removed to pick up/set down on the section of route between Leeds city centre and Weetwood.

Headingley corridor of services such that there is no more than a 4-minute gap from the preceding bus.

The service will be renumbered to operate as service 26.

In addition, when First Bus run a 30-minute service, alternate buses will be diverted to run via Pool-in-Wharfedale, restoring the link to Leeds from the previously withdrawn X85.

These journeys will operate as service 25 to differentiate between the two routes.

Buses will run slightly earlier in the mornings and slightly later in the evenings to give an improved level of service on the corridor.