A host of bus services in Leeds are set to be renumbered later this month.

As part of plans to improve the reliability of services, First Bus will be introducing a host of renumbered and timed services from Sunday, October 27.

These include previously announced plans to alter the bus layout across Adel and Wharfedale.

Services will still run regularly across the area but with different bus numbers and the number 8 bus which is to become number 24 will now revert the old route of the former number 1 bus and go to Beeston via Leeds station. An hourly service through Pool is also set to be reintroduced.

Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “This comprehensive review of our services in Leeds and to surrounding districts and towns has been carefully planned to bring better reliability, punctuality and connectivity for customers.

We have looked at key corridors where we have seen some pressure on the network and capacity and developed timetables to alleviate these. We will also be introducing a second 24hr service in the city with the new 24 service and adding links to the bus and train stations.

“There are a number of newly numbered services coming into operation to replace existing services and we are conducting a widespread awareness campaign to help customers understand these changes in the weeks leading up to October 27 and beyond.”

Here is a full list of the changes to Leeds services:

15​ - Frequency reduced from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes before 07:00 and after 18:00 - Monday to Friday.

​42 ​- Revised timetable to improve punctuality and reliability - all days​.

56​ - Revised timetable to improve punctuality and reliability - all days​.

1/1B, 6, 8, N1, X84 Renumbered.​ See new service numbers and information below.

22 replaces the 1B. No longer runs to Beeston (covered by service 24). Service extends to and from Infirmary Street/Park Row and Leeds Bus Station.​

23 replaces the 6. All timetables retimed with some earlier and later journeys.​

24 replaces the 1/8/N1 (Beeston – City – Headingley – Holt Park). Runs 24 hours between City and Headingley. Improved frequency on weekends.​

These services have been renumbered to improve coordination with other services along the Headingley Line.

Two new services, numbered 25 and 26, will replace the X84 to improve coordination with our other services along the Headingley Line.​

Both routes will operate between Leeds, Otley and Ilkley, with service 25 running through Pool-in-Wharfedale.​

​Timetables have been adjusted across all days, with earlier departures to enhance connectivity.

22/23/24/25/26/27/28

All services retimed for consistent headway between Albion Street and Headingley. With buses running:

Every 3/4 mins Monday to Friday.

Every 5 mins Saturday.

Every 7/8 mins Sunday.

Every 7/8 to 10 mins in the evening.

34/34

Timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability.

Service 33 will no longer run beyond Guiseley Morrisons at which point it will change to service 27.

Sunday daytime service 34 reduced from 2 buses per hour to 1 bus per hour.​