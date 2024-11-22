Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The festive season is fast approaching and Leeds is preparing to host its annual celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures and bus diversions are to be put in place throughout Leeds ahead of Christmas events across various parts of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures and bus diversions are to be put in place ahead of Christmas events throughout Leeds. | Steve Riding

Here is the full list of event timings, road closures and bus diversions due to hit city services in the coming weeks…

Aberford - Saturday, November 23 from 3pm-10pm, Main Street in Aberford is closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

Services64 & 174may experience delays during this event.

Drighlington - 12pm Friday, November 29 to 8pm Saturday, November 30 - Station Road in Drighlington is affected by the Drigmas event.

Service425may experience possible delays during this event.

Farsley - Wednesday, November 27 from 5pm-8pm, Old Road,Town Street, Calverley Lane, Andrew Square, The Green, Bagley Lane and Charles Street in Farsley are closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service16 will divert via Bradford Road, Dawsons Corner, Ring Road Farsley, Rodley Roundabout, Rodley Lane, Bagley Lane and Coal Hill Lane in both directions.

Service16A will divert via Bradford Road, Dawsons Corner, Ring Road Farsley, Rodley Roundabout and Rodley Lane in both directions.

Guiseley - Sunday, November 24 from 9.30am-8pm, Town Gate and The Green in Guiseley are closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

ServiceA3 will divert from Guiseley Morrison’s to White Cross Roundabout then back via A65 Otley Road to resume route at The Green.

Meanwood - Friday, November 22 from 3pm-9pm, Green Road, Meanwood will be closed for the Christmas Lights switch on.

Service38 will divert via Stonegate Road and Parkside Road.

Otley - Sunday, December 1 from 8am-7.30pm, Kirkgate, Westgate & Beech Hill in Otley are closed due to the Victorian Fayre.

Service 874 will divert from Otley Bus Station via Crossgate, Bondgate, Burras Lane & West Chevin Road to resume route on Bradford Road.

All A3 services will terminate at Otley Bus Station during this event.

Pudsey - Sunday, December 1 from 10am-10pm, Lowtown, Manor House Street and Waver Green in Pudsey are closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

Services 4 & 4F will divert as follows during this event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards Pudsey a normal route to Lowtown then diverting via Kent Road, Valley Road & Robin Lane to Pudsey Bus Station.

Towards Leeds a normal route to Church Lane then diverting via Robin Lane, Valley Road & Kent Road to resume a normal route at Lowtown.

Rawdon - Tuesday, December 3 from 5pm-9.30pm, Harrogate Road in Rawdon is closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

Service A1 will divert via Green Lane in both directions.

Wetherby - Sunday, December 1 from 10am-9.30pm, Sunday 8 December from 6am-6pm and Thursday, December 12 from 6pm-10pm, Market Place in Wetherby is affected by the Christmas Market.

Services 7, 412, 874, 923, X70, X98 and X99 may experience possible delays during this event.

Yeadon - Sunday, December 1 from 10am-6pm, High Street & South View Road in Yeadon are closed due to Christmas Lights Switch On.

Service A2 will divert via Harper Lane & Henshaw Lane.

Service A3 will divert via Harper Lane & Kirk Lane.