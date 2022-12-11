Look inside Leeds man's magical Christmas lights display dazzling with huge angels, reindeer heads and snowmen
A Leeds man has revealed another incredible lights display celebrating Christmas to the delight of onlookers.
Thousands of people flock to GIldersome in south Leeds every year to see the seasonal light displays at mechanic Stephen Audsley’s home, often in support of charity. And this Christmas is no different, as we take a look at the latest festive display he has on show on Churchgate.
