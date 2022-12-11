News you can trust since 1890
Look inside Leeds man's magical Christmas lights display dazzling with huge angels, reindeer heads and snowmen

A Leeds man has revealed another incredible lights display celebrating Christmas to the delight of onlookers.

By Joseph Keith
5 minutes ago

Thousands of people flock to GIldersome in south Leeds every year to see the seasonal light displays at mechanic Stephen Audsley’s home, often in support of charity. And this Christmas is no different, as we take a look at the latest festive display he has on show on Churchgate.

1. Magical Christmas lights display

Kind-hearted mechanic Steve Audsley has created a magical Christmas lights display that has captured the attention of thousands of people who are flocking to see his home in Gildersome, south Leeds.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Reindeer heads

The huge, light-up reindeer heads form a major part of the display, and have attracted visitors this year.

Photo: steve riding

3. Giant Santas and snowmen

Giant Santa Claus' and snowmen feature.

Photo: steve riding

4. Bringing in the crowds

Hundreds of people have visited the display in Churchgate, Gildersome.

Photo: steve riding

