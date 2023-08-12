The dates for the Leeds Christmas Market 2023 have been confirmed – with traders invited to sign up.

For the first time since 2019, Leeds will host a proper Christmas market this year, following the cancellation of the German Christkindelmark due to increased costs and complications.

Leeds City Council signed a six-figure with a contractor, Market Place Europe, to run a festive market for the next three Decembers, up to 2025. And Market Place Europe has now confirmed the 2023 dates for the market on its website, with the festivities set to run from November 24 to December 22.

The market will be split into three zones across the city centre, and traders are invited to register to have a stall at the market.

Here is every confirmed location of the Leeds Christmas Market 2023.

1 . Leeds Christmas Market 2023 Here is every located confirmed by Market Place Europe Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Briggate Zone 1 Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . City Square Zone 2 Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Headrow Zone 2 Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales