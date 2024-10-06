13 Santa's grottos and Christmas experiences at garden and shopping centres near Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT

The Christmas season will be on us before you know it.

Santa and his elves are heading from the north pole to greet children around Leeds this holiday season. And he’s got a busy schedule with lots of grottoes to visit before Christmas Day.

Along with stays throughout the month of December, such as at the White Rose Shopping Centre and Lotherton, there are also a number of one-off events.

Tickets are starting to come on sale ahead of November openings.

So here are 13 festive events due to be held at garden and shopping centres near Leeds this Christmas...

Tong Garden Centre: The Elves Day Out - From November 16.

1. Tong Garden Centre: The Elves Day Out

Tong Garden Centre: The Elves Day Out - From November 16. Photo: Tony Johnson

Christmas at Harewood House - From November 15 to January 5.

2. Christmas at Harewood House

Christmas at Harewood House - From November 15 to January 5. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Christmas Experience at Lotherton - From November 23 to January 5.

3. The Christmas Experience at Lotherton

The Christmas Experience at Lotherton - From November 23 to January 5. | Lotherton

Santa’s Grotto Reindeer Academy at Otley Garden Centre - From November 23.

4. Otley Garden Centre

Santa’s Grotto Reindeer Academy at Otley Garden Centre - From November 23. | Google

The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park - From November 16 to January 6.

5. Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park, near Wetherby

The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park - From November 16 to January 6. | James Hardisty

Tingley Garden Centre: The Tingley Express - From November 23.

6. Tingley Garden Centre: The Tingley Express

Tingley Garden Centre: The Tingley Express - From November 23. | Tony Johnson

