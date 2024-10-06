Santa and his elves are heading from the north pole to greet children around Leeds this holiday season. And he’s got a busy schedule with lots of grottoes to visit before Christmas Day.

Along with stays throughout the month of December, such as at the White Rose Shopping Centre and Lotherton, there are also a number of one-off events.

Tickets are starting to come on sale ahead of November openings.

So here are 13 festive events due to be held at garden and shopping centres near Leeds this Christmas...

1 . Tong Garden Centre: The Elves Day Out Tong Garden Centre: The Elves Day Out - From November 16. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Christmas at Harewood House Christmas at Harewood House - From November 15 to January 5. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . The Christmas Experience at Lotherton The Christmas Experience at Lotherton - From November 23 to January 5. | Lotherton Photo Sales

4 . Otley Garden Centre Santa’s Grotto Reindeer Academy at Otley Garden Centre - From November 23. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park, near Wetherby The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park - From November 16 to January 6. | James Hardisty Photo Sales