The Elland Road and M621 junction 2 is set to reopen this week following a month long closure for resurfacing works. Services 51, 52 and 55C wil return to their normal routes.

Resurfacing works on York Road, which had seen bus stop 45010810 Dawlish Terrace suspended, is due to be lifted from today (Monday, March 25). Services 5, 5A, 7, 11, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 164, 165, 840 and 843 will return to normal.

A host of city routes are set to reopen. Picture: James Hardisty

Neville Street, Leeds city centre, Cross Stamford Street/Roseville Road, Sheepscar and Roundhay Road, Oakwood, will all also reopen from this week following closures.

Lidgett Lane, Garforth will remain closed due to resurfacing works however from Sunday, March 24 and Sunday, March 31 from 7am-6pm. Services 19 and 19A will divert via Wakefield Road in both directions. The 164 will divert via Church Lane and Ninelands Lane in both directions.

Morris Lane, Kirkstall will also remain closed due to resurfacing works until Thursday, March 28, 9.30am - 3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Services 50 and 50A will divert in both directions.