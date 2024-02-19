Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as M621 Elland Road junction shuts for four weeks
The Elland Road and M621 junction 2 will be closed for resurfacing works from Monday, February 19 to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm to 6am each night.
Bus services 51, 52 and 55C towards Leeds will divert via Wesley Street, Beeston Road and Cemetery Road, while the towards Morley services will maintain their normal route.
Morris Lane, Kirkstall will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday to Thursday, March 28, 9.30am - 3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Services 50 and 50A will diver in both directions.
Newmarket Lane, Methley will also be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday till Monday, March 4, 9am - 3pm daily, with service 22 diverting via Methley Lane.
Resurfacing works will also take place on Roundhay Road, Harehills from Wednesday, February 21 to Tuesday, March 5, 7pm -11.59pm each night.
In a welcome boost to city services, Call Lane in Leeds city centre and St Chads Drive, Headingley have reopened.