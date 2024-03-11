Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stanningley Road, Armley will be closed due to repair works from 11.30pm on Monday, March 11 to 03.30am Tuesday, March 12. Service 72 diverting via Crab Lane, Armley Town Street and Armley Ridge Road to resume route at Stanningley Road.

Neville Street, Leeds will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 22, 9.30am to 3.30pm daily. Services 1, 1B, 200, 201, 202 and 203 will divert from their normal routes.

A host of Leeds buses are to be diverted from their normal routes this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Cross Stamford Street/Roseville Road, Sheepscar will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, March 11 to Saturday, March 23, 9pm to 6am each night.

Previous closures on Roundhay Road, Oakwood and Stonegate Road/King Lane, Moortown will also remain closed this week.

Elsewhere the Elland Road and M621 junction 2 will remain closed for resurfacing works to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm to 6am each night.