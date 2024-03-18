Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as York Road and Lidgett Lane shut
Due to resurfacing works on York Road, bus stop 45010810 Dawlish Terrace will be suspended from Monday, March 11 to Monday, March 25.
Services 5, 5A, 7, 11, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 164, 165, 840 and 843 will be impacted by this closure with passengers advised to use bus stop 45024738 Torre Road.
Cross Stamford Street/Roseville Road, Sheepscar will also be closed due to resurfacing works from until Saturday, March 23, 9pm-6am each night.
The X98 and X99 will divert via Roundhay Road, Barrack Road, A61 Chapeltown Road and Sheepscar Street South.
Meanwhile Lidgett Lane, Garforth will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, March 24 and Sunday, March 31 from 7am-6pm.
Services 19 and 19A will divert via Wakefield Road in both directions. The 164 will divert via Church Lane and Ninelands Lane in both directions.
Elsewhere closures on Neville Street and Elland Road will both remain in place until Friday and Saturday respectively.
In a welcome boost to city services, Stanningley Road, Armley and Weetwood Lane, Headingley have both reopened. Diverted buses will return to their normal routes.
