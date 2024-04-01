Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Chadwick Street and Selby Road remain shut
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock will remain closed due to roadworks this week but is set to finally reopen open from Sunday (April 7) after a near five week closure.
Service 29 towards Hunslet will continue to divert via Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road and South Accommodation Road.
In Garforth, Selby Road remains closed due to emergency works until further notice. Service 9 is unable to serve Garforth, while services 19, 19A, 163, 164 and 165 are diverting via M1 and Aberford Road.
Lupton Avenue, Harehills also remains closed due to poor road conditions from until further notice. Services 61, 61A are diverting via York Road and Harehills Lane.
Ingram Parade, Park West and Park Lane, Rothwell will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, April 7 to Sunday, April 28, 9.30am to 3pm daily.
Service 86 may face delay this week should the 6am reopening of the Armley Gyratory following works be delayed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.