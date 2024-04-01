Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock will remain closed due to roadworks this week but is set to finally reopen open from Sunday (April 7) after a near five week closure.

Service 29 towards Hunslet will continue to divert via Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road and South Accommodation Road.

Two key Leeds routes are set to remain shut this week. Picture: James Hardisty

In Garforth, Selby Road remains closed due to emergency works until further notice. Service 9 is unable to serve Garforth, while services 19, 19A, 163, 164 and 165 are diverting via M1 and Aberford Road.

Lupton Avenue, Harehills also remains closed due to poor road conditions from until further notice. Services 61, 61A are diverting via York Road and Harehills Lane.

Ingram Parade, Park West and Park Lane, Rothwell will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, April 7 to Sunday, April 28, 9.30am to 3pm daily.