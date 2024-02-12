Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Call Lane, Leeds city centre will be closed due to excavation works from Monday, February 12 to Thursday, February 15. Services 51 and 52 will divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

At Leeds Dock, Chadwick Street will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, February 12 for 18 months. Service 29 towards Hunslet will divert via Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road and South Accommodation Road. Towards University via normal route.

A host of Leeds buses are to be diverted from their normal routes this week. Picture: James Hardisty

St Chads Drive, Headingley will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, February 16. Service 1B towards Headingley Campus will divert via Otley Road and Church Wood Avenue, while 1B towards Leeds will start from Headingley Campus.

While in Seacroft, Brooklands Avenue will be closed due to resurfacing works until Friday, March 1, from 8am-3pm Monday to Friday. Services 16 and 16A will divert via South Parkway and York Road to Seacroft Bus Station in both directions.

Scotchman Lane, Morley will be closed due to roadworks on Thursday, February 15 from 7.30am-11.59pm. Service 201 will divert via Howley Park Road.