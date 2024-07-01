Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus station in Leeds is set to reopen this week following a temporary closure.

Seacroft Bus Station was closed for repairs from 4pm yesterday (Sunday, June 30) to 5am today (Monday, July 1)

Services 4, 4F, HBC 7, 9A, 11A, 16, 16A, 40, 50 and 50A, which had previously been departing from a temporary bus stop on York Road, have now returned to their normal routes.

In Meanwood, Green Road, Meanwood Road Junction & Stonegate Road are to remain closed for junction works until further notice.

Service 38 towards Leeds will divert via Parkside Road and Stonegate Road, while bus stops 10440 Green Road, 10441 Green View & 10442 Parkside Green will be out of use during these works.

Meanwhile the Eccup 10 Mile Run is taking place in Adel & Alwoodley on Sunday, July 7 from 9am to 1pm.

Service 7A will terminate at King Lane Park & Ride during the event and service 28 may experience possible delays during the event.

In a welcome boost to city services, Rodley Lane and Haigh Moor Road are set to reopen on Friday (July 5) following closures.