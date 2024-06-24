Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two key Leeds routes are set to shut from this week.

Rodley Lane will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 24 to Friday, July 5. Services 30, 60 and 60A will be diverting via Calverley Lane & Ring Road.

In West Ardsley, Haigh Moor Road will be closed due to Northern Gas works from Monday, June 24 to Friday, July 5.

Buses in Leeds city centre. Picture: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Service 203 will be diverting via Baghill Road & Westerton Road to resume a normal route in both directions and the 205 will be diverting via Baghill Road to resume a normal route in both directions.

Elsewhere buses are continuing to divert due to overhanging trees at Leeds and Bradford Road, Kirkstall Bridge.

Services 60 & 60A towards Keighley are diverting via Broad Lane, Broadlea Terrace and Broadlea Hill to resume normal route. They will be missing bus stop 45012518 on Leeds and Bradford Road.

Meanwhile sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre remain closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed in April.

In a welcome boost to city services, Meadow Lane Slip Road, Leeds city centre is set to reopen this Friday (June 28) following over two months worth of weekday closures.