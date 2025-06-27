Huge crowds are expected to turnout for the Armed Forces Day parade in Leeds city centre this weekend.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Leeds will celebrate Armed Forces Day on Sunday (June 29).

The free event along Briggate will include a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event...

Leeds will celebrate Armed Forces Day on Sunday (June 29). | Steve Riding

Which city centre roads are set to be closed?

The event will start with the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag in Victoria Gardens at 10.30am, before military personnel, veterans, and cadets, parade along the Headrow to the main event space on Briggate.

Rolling road closures will be in place along the Headrow between 10.30am and 11.30am.

How long will the event last?

The day’s main activities will be on Briggate between 11am-4pm, and weather permitting, will include a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s (BBMF) C47 Dakota/Skytrain aircraft.

Live entertainment on offer throughout the day includes the West Yorkshire Police Band, City of Leeds Pipe band, The Daisy Belles and Whiskey Shed. Plus a dazzling array of street entertainers.

Which bus services will be diverted?

5 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Station B services terminating at Station and not serving LGI.

Missed stops: Civic O, G, H & S.

5 Towards Halton Moor

Starting from Park Row City Square I to resume a normal route at City Square.

Missed stops: Merrion C, Headrow N.

Starts from: City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural B & D.

7, 7A, 7S Towards Leeds

A normal route to North Street then via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street to resume at Boar Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow A.

7, 7A, 7S Towards Scott Hall Road

A normal route.

14 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street and King Street terminating at bus stop Wellington J.

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square F.

14 Towards Pudsey

Starting from King Street (Wellington J) then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Missed stops: City Square F, Wellington Q & C.

Catch from: Wellington J.

15 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Wellington Street and terminating at King Street (Wellington J).

Missed stops: Civic M.

15 Towards Old Farnley

Starting from King Street (Wellington J) then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Missed stops: City Square F.

Catch from: Wellington J.

19, 19A Towards Garforth

A normal route to Westgate then via Westgate Point, Westgate Slip, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street and Boar Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square I.Catch from: Civic N, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A & D.

19, 19A Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill

A normal route.

23, 25, 27, 28, X84 Towards Headingley

From Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate Roundabout to Regent Street, Byron Street, North Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane to Leeds Arena resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow E & L, Merrion B.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

23, 25, 27, 28, X84 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Eastgate and Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Headrow M & H.

24 Towards Beeston

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street and New Briggate to Vicar Lane (using stop Victoria O), New Market Street, Call Lane, The Calls and Bridge End to a normal route at Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow M, City Square G, Station E, Southbank F.

Catch from: Merrion C, Victoria O.

24 Towards Holt Park

A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street (using stop Southbank E), Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane, North Street and Clay Pit Lane to a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Southbank G, City Square E, Headrow L, Merrion B.Catch from: Southbank E, Victoria I.

33, 34 Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.

Missed stops: Civic L, Headrow I.

33, 34 Towards Otley

From Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street and Boar Lane to a normal route at Infirmary Street.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station, Wellington Q.

38, 39 Towards Leeds

A normal route.

38, 39 Towards Moor Allerton

Starting from events stop Victoria D then via Regent Street, Byron Street, North Street, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road and Servia Hill to resume a normal route.

No stops served between Leeds City Centre & Servia Hill (45011133 - Servia Gardens).

Missed stops: Headrow F & K, Merrion D, 45011151 - Grafton Street, 45011154 - Lovell Park Hill, 45011134 - Carlton Hill.

Catch from: Victoria E & 45011133 - Servia Gardens.

42 Towards Oakwood

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.

Missed stops: Civic K, Headrow G.

Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C.

42 Towards Old Farnley

A normal route to Vicar Lane then continuing along Vicar Lane using stop Victoria Q then via New Market Street, Duncan Street and Boar Lane to resume a normal route at Infirmary Street.

Missed stops: Headrow D & A.

Catch from: Victoria Q.

49, 50, 50A Towards Harehills

A normal route to Park Lane then via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to a normal route at Kirkgate.

Missed stops: Civic N, Headrow J & G.

Catch from: Corn Exchange A, Cultural C & D.

49, 50, 50A Towards Burley Road

A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Eastgate to resume a normal route at Headrow.

Missed stops: Headrow C, Civic P.

Catch from: Victoria G, Civic O.

55C Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street terminating at King Street (Wellington J).

Missed stops: Civic L.

Service terminates at Wellington J.

55C Towards Holbeck

Starting from City Square G at Park Row to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Civic L.

Catch from: City Square G.

56 Towards Moor Grange

A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Infirmary Street, East Parade, Headrow, Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road and Cardigan Road to resume a normal route at Victoria Road Roundabout.

Missed stops: Headrow K, Merrion B, all stops between Lodge Street and Victoria Road Junction.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria H.

56 Towards Whinmoor

A normal route to Victoria Road Roundabout then via Cardigan Road, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate Point, Westgate Slip, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street and New Market Street to resume a normal route at Kirkgate.

Missed stops: All stops between Victoria Road Junction and Woodhouse Lane Car Park, Merrion C, Headrow N, Victoria P.

Catch from: Corn Exchange A, Cultural B & D.

60 Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.

Missed stops: Civic L, Headrow I.

Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C.

60 Towards Keighley

A normal route to Vicar Lane then continuing along Vicar Lane using stop Victoria Q then via New Market Street, Duncan Street and Boar Lane to resume a normal route at Infirmary Street.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Wellington Q.

72, X6 Towards Leeds 1015-1145

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road then via Regent Street and Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Civic N, Headrow R & I.

72, X6 Towards Bradford 1015-1145

Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to Armley Gyratory resuming normal route.

Missed stops: Headrow D, Civic Q & O (72 only), Wellington Bridge (72 only).

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

74 Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street terminating at King Street (Wellington J).

Missed stops: Civic L.

Service terminates at Wellington J.

75 Towards Middleton

Starting from City Square G at Park Row to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Civic L.

Catch from: City Square G.

163 Towards Leeds

A normal route.

163 Towards Castleford

A normal route to East Parade then via South Parade to resume a normal route at Park Row.

Missed stops: Civic M.

Catch from: City Square I.

508 Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.

Missed stops: Civic L, Headrow R.

Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C.

508 Towards Halifax

A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane using stop Victoria Q, New Market Street, Duncan Street and Boar Lane to resume a normal route at Infirmary Street.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Wellington Q.

A1 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Leeds Inner Ring Road, New York Road and Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

A1 Towards Leeds Bradford Airport

Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Missed stops: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.