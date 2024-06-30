Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the event celebrates the courage, dedication, and commitment of troops across the forces.
The free event along Briggate included a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.
There was also the parade which saw hundreds of servicemen and women, past and present march through the city centre.
Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is now marked by hundreds of events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the Forces community, from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets, and service families.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to capture the best moments of the parade...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.