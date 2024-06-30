Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the event celebrates the courage, dedication, and commitment of troops across the forces.

The free event along Briggate included a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.

There was also the parade which saw hundreds of servicemen and women, past and present march through the city centre.

Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is now marked by hundreds of events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the Forces community, from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets, and service families.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to capture the best moments of the parade...

Armed Forces Day in Leeds Proud veterans march for the salute in Albion Place.

Armed Forces Day in Leeds Matilda Morton, six, of Birkenshaw with Leeds based HMS Ceres Royal Naval Reserve Petty Officer Rob Kendrick and Lt Phill Corner.

Armed Forces Day in Leeds C Company New Carlton and Thornbury Detachments who helped with the collection duties.

Armed Forces Day in Leeds Characters entertain the crowds in Briggate.

Armed Forces Day in Leeds The VIP party