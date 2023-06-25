Huge crowds turned out in Leeds city centre this afternoon to help celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the event celebrates the courage, dedication, and commitment of troops across the forces.

The free event along Briggate included a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.

There was also the parade which saw hundreds of servicemen and women, past and present march through the city centre.

Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is now marked by hundreds of events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the Forces community, from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets, and service families.

Armed Forces Day The City of Leeds Pipe Band helping to lead the procession through Leeds.

Armed Forces Day The Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force Leeds and Bradford Detachment C Company.

Armed Forces Day The Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire Ed Anderson inspects the parade.

Armed Forces Day The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite inspects the parade