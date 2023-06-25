Armed Forces Day: Seventeen photos from Leeds' city-centre celebrations
Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the event celebrates the courage, dedication, and commitment of troops across the forces.
The free event along Briggate included a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.
There was also the parade which saw hundreds of servicemen and women, past and present march through the city centre.
Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is now marked by hundreds of events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the Forces community, from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets, and service families.