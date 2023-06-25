Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armed Forces Day: Seventeen photos from Leeds' city-centre celebrations

Huge crowds turned out in Leeds city centre this afternoon to help celebrate Armed Forces Day.
By Nick Frame
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the event celebrates the courage, dedication, and commitment of troops across the forces.

The free event along Briggate included a host of family-friendly attractions with stalls, stands and exhibitions, activities, and musical entertainment.

There was also the parade which saw hundreds of servicemen and women, past and present march through the city centre.

Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is now marked by hundreds of events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the Forces community, from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets, and service families.

The City of Leeds Pipe Band helping to lead the procession through Leeds.

1. Armed Forces Day

The City of Leeds Pipe Band helping to lead the procession through Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

The Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force Leeds and Bradford Detachment C Company.

The Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force Leeds and Bradford Detachment C Company. Photo: Steve Riding

The Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire Ed Anderson inspects the parade.

The Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire Ed Anderson inspects the parade. Photo: Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite inspects the parade

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite inspects the parade Photo: Steve Riding

