A series of temporary road closures and bus diversions are set to be put in place ahead of next Sunday’s Leeds 10K.

Thousands of runners of all abilities and ages will be taking to the streets of Leeds next Sunday (June 15) as the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All Leeds 10K returns to the city.

Kicking off at University of Leeds Parkinson steps, those taking part will then embark on a route through the city centre and Hyde Park, up into Headingley before sweeping back around and ending on the Headrow, with Leeds Art Gallery as the backdrop.

A series of road closures and bus diversions are set to be put in place for the event. Here is everything you need to know...

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish.

When does the event get underway?

Starting from the University of Leeds Parkinson steps at 9am, the Juniors aged 9-15, will take to the 2.5K course at 09.45am, followed by the Mini’s shortly after, with a 1.5K route.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 6pm on Saturday, June 14 and 3pm on Sunday, June 15.

Which roads are set to be closed?

Albion Street (The Headrow to Great George Street): Closed 08:00–11:45

Blenheim Terrace (Entire stretch from Blackman Lane): Closed 04:00–12:00

Calverley Street (South Parade to Great George Street): Closed 04:00–15:00

Cavendish Road (Entire road): Closed 04:00–12:00

Clarendon Road (Woodhouse Lane to Woodhouse Road): Closed 08:00–10:00

Cookridge Street Great George Street to Portland Gate: Closed 08:45–15:00, The Headrow to Great George Street: Closed 04:00–15:00

Great George Street (Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street): Closed 08:45–15:00

Grove Lane (Grove Road to Meanwood Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

Grove Road (Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

Headingley Lane (Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road): Closed 08:00–10:30

Hyde Park Road (Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane): Closed 08:00–10:00

Lovell Park Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

Meanwood Road Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:00, Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:15

Merrion Street (Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane): Closed 08:00–11:45

Monk Bridge Road (Moor Road to Grove Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

Moorland Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:00

Oatland Lane (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

Oatland Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

Otley Road Headingley Lane to North Lane: Closed 08:00–10:30, Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound only – Northbound remains open): Closed 08:00–10:30

Park Row (The Headrow to South Parade): Closed 04:00–15:00

Rampart Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:15

Shaw Lane (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:00

The Headrow Calverley Street to Albion Street: Closed 04:00–15:00, Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street: Closed 04:00–15:00

Wade Lane (Entire northbound – Southbound access via Belgrave Street remains open): Closed 08:00–11:45

Woodhouse Lane (St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road): Closed 08:00–10:30

Woodhouse Street (Woodhouse Lane to Delph Lane): Closed 08:00–10:15

Which bus services will be diverted?

5A First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Boar Lane terminating at Station B. Not serving LGI.

Towards Halton Moor 0400-1500. Starting from stop City Square I at Park Row to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic G, H, Merrion C, Headrow N.

Catch from: City Square I.

7 7A & 7S First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Vicar Lane, then continuing on Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street to resume a normal route.

Towards Scott Hall Road 0400-1500. A normal route starting from Station C on Boar Lane.

14 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade and South Parade to resume a normal route at Park Row.

Stops missed: Civic N, Civic M.

Catch from: City Square F.

Towards Pudsey 0400-1500. A normal route starting from City Square F on Park Row.

15 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Armley Road then diverting via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade and South Parade to resume normal route at Park Row.

Stops missed: Civic N, Civic M.

Towards Old Farnley 0400-1500. A normal route starting from City Square F.

19 19A First Leeds

Towards Garforth 0400-1500. A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street and Infirmary Street (using stop City Square B) and Boar Lane to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic N & M, City Square I.

Catch from: City Square B, Corn Exchange H.

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill 0400-1500. A normal route.

23 First Leeds

Towards Holt Park 0400-1200. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane (using Stop Trinity O), City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane, Ring Road and Otley Road to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow E & L, Merrion B.

Catch from: Bus station, Trinity O.

Towards Leeds 0400-1200. A normal route to Lawnswood roundabout then diverting via Ring Road Lawnswood, Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street and Boar Lane to Leeds Bus Station.

Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H.

24 First Leeds

Towards Lawnswood 0400-1200. A normal route to Infirmary Street then via King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane, Ring Road and Otley Road to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow L & Merrion B.

Catch from: City Square E.

1200 – 1500. A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow and Albion Street to resume a normal route

Stops missed: City Square ECatch from: Headrow E, Headrow L & Merrion B.

Towards Beeston 0400-1200. A normal route to Lawnswood roundabout then diverting via Ring Road Lawnswood, Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade, Park Row using stop City Square G, then resuming a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street.

Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow MCatch from: City Square G, Station E.

1200-1500. A normal route to Albion Street then diverting via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (using Stop Trinity O) and Mill Hill to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: City Square G.

Catch from: Trinity O, Station E.

27 First Leeds

Towards Guiseley 0400-1200. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane (using Stop Trinity O), City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane and Butcher Hill to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow E & L Merrion B.

Catch from: Bus Station, Trinity O.

Towards Leeds 0400-1200. A normal route to Butcher Hill then via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street and Boar Lane, using stop Trinity Q.

Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H.

28 First Leeds

Towards Adel 0400-1200. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Ring Road Moortown and Long Causeway to Adel.Stops missed: Headrow E & L, Merrion B.

Catch from: Bus Station.

Towards Leeds 0400-1200. From Adel diverting via Ring Road Moortown, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Street South and Regent Street to Leeds bus station.

Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H.

33 34 First Leeds

Towards Guiseley 0400-1500. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (using stop Trinity O), City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street and Wellington Street to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Bus station, Trinity O, Wellington Q & D.

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to King Street then diverting via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane (using stop Trinity Q), Duncan Street, New Market Street, Kirkgate and York Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Stops missed: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A.

Catch from: Trinity Q.

38 39 First Leeds

Towards Moor Allerton 0400-1200. A normal route from Eastgate then diverting via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Bentley Lane and Meanwood Road to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow F, K, Merrion D.

Catch from: Victoria D.

Towards Leeds 0400-1200. A normal route to Meanwood then diverting via Stainbeck Avenue, Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, North Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route.

42 First Leeds

Towards Oakwood 0400-1500. A normal route to Wellington Street then diverting via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and Eastgate to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic K, Headrow G.

Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C.

Towards Old Farnley 0400-1500. A normal route to North Street then diverting via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, City Square and Infirmary Street to resume a normal route at King Street.

Stops missed: Headrow D & A.

Catch from: Wellington Q & C.

49 First Leeds

Towards Bramley 0400-1500. A normal route to Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street and East Parade to resume a normal route at Westgate.

Stops missed: Headrow C, Civic P.

Catch from: Victoria G, Civic O.

Towards Monkswood Gate 0400-1500. A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic N, Headrow J & G.

Catch from: Cultural C & D.

50 50A First Leeds

Towards Horsforth 0400-1500. A normal route to Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street and East Parade to resume a normal route at Westgate.

Stops missed: Headrow C, Civic P.

Catch from: Victoria G, Civic O.

Towards Seacroft 0400-1500. A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic N, Headrow J & G.

Catch from: Cultural C & D.

55C First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street, stop Wellington J.Towards Holbeck

0400-1500. Starting from City Square G on Park Row to resume a normal route.

Stops missed: Civic L.

Catch from: City Square G

56 First Leeds

Towards Moor Grange 0400-1200. A normal route to Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, East Parade, Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road and Cardigan Road to resume normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow K, Merrion B.

Catch from: Victoria H.

Towards Whinmoor 0400-1200. A normal route to Cardigan Road then via Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route at York Street.

Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow N, Victoria P.

Catch from: Cultural B & D.

60 Transdev Keighley Bus Company

Towards Keighley 0400-1500. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square and Infirmary Street to resume normal route at King Street.

Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Q & E.

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to King Street then diverting via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane and Eastgate to Leeds Bus Station.

72 First Bradford

Towards Bradford 0400-1530. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road, resuming a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Stops missed: Headrow D, Civic Q & O & Wellington Bridge.

Catch from: Bus Station.

Towards Leeds 0400-1530. A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.

74 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to King Street, terminating at King Street stop Wellington J.

Missed stops: Civic L, City Square G.

Towards Middleton. Starting from Swinegate stop Trinity S then diverting via Bishopgate Street and Neville Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I.

Catch from: Trinity S, Station E & Southbank E

75 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Crown Point Road then via Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls and Swinegate to terminate at Swinegate stop Trinity S.

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I.

75 Towards Holbeck. Starting from King Street (stop Wellington J), then diverting via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Missed stops: City Square G, Wellington M.

Catch from: Wellington J.

91 First Leeds

0800-1115. Service suspended between Headingley and Halton Moor.

Operating Queenswood Drive to Pudsey only.

163 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to York Street then diverting via Duke Street, Kirkgate and Cross York Street to terminate at York Street, stop Cultural C.

Towards Castleford 0400-1500. Starting from York Street Cultural C to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn exchange H, Cultural A.

Catch from: Cultural C & D.

508 First Leeds

Towards Leeds 0400-1500. A normal route to Wellington Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route.

Towards Halifax 0400-1500. Starting from Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane and Infirmary Street to resume normal route on King Street.

Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Bus Station.

874 York Pullman Bus Company

Towards Buckden. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, then non-stop via King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Cardigan Road and North Lane to resume a normal route at Headingley Arndale Centre on Otley Road.

Stops missed: Leeds University C, Hyde Park Corner 45011378.

Catch from: Bus station, Station B.

Towards Wetherby. A normal route.

X6 First Bradford

Towards Bradford 0400-1530. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Stops missed: Headrow D, Civic Q.

Catch from: Bus StationTowards Leeds 0400-1530. A normal route to Armley Gyratory, then diverting via Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.

X84 First Leeds

Towards Ilkley 0400-1200. From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate roundabout, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, King Lane and Ring Road Moortown to resume normal route at Lawnswood roundabout.

Stops missed: Headrow E, Merrion A.

Catch from: Bus Station.

Towards Leeds 0400-1200. A normal route to Lawnswood roundabout then via Ring Road Moortown, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Street South, Regent Street and St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.