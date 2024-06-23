The Leeds 10K was back on Sunday (June 23), with hundreds of participants challenging themselves at the charity race from Parkinson Steps to Headrow.
The race included the 10K as well as the Mini and Junior races, with runners of all ages taking part.
Timothy Kibet Kosgei won the Men’s Race and set the new all-time Run For All 10K record with a time of 29 minutes and one second.
A new Leeds 10K female record was also set by Heath Townsend with a time of 33 minutes and 41 seconds.
Here are 33 fantastic pictures of the race:
