Leeds 10K 2024: 33 fantastic pictures as runners blaze through the city - and two new records were set

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 14:12 BST

The Leeds 10K was back on Sunday (June 23), with hundreds of participants challenging themselves at the charity race from Parkinson Steps to Headrow.

The race included the 10K as well as the Mini and Junior races, with runners of all ages taking part.

Timothy Kibet Kosgei won the Men’s Race and set the new all-time Run For All 10K record with a time of 29 minutes and one second.

A new Leeds 10K female record was also set by Heath Townsend with a time of 33 minutes and 41 seconds.

Here are 33 fantastic pictures of the race:

Runners take off from University of Leeds.

1. Leeds 10K 2024

Runners take off from University of Leeds. | Steve Riding/YEP

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish.

2. Leeds 10K 2024

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP

Heather Townsend of Leeds City winner of the Women's Race.

3. Leeds 10K 2024

Heather Townsend of Leeds City winner of the Women's Race. | Steve Riding/YEP

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish.

4. Leeds 10K 2024

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish.

5. Leeds 10K 2024

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish.

6. Leeds 10K 2024

The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP

