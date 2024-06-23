The race included the 10K as well as the Mini and Junior races, with runners of all ages taking part.

Timothy Kibet Kosgei won the Men’s Race and set the new all-time Run For All 10K record with a time of 29 minutes and one second.

A new Leeds 10K female record was also set by Heath Townsend with a time of 33 minutes and 41 seconds.

Here are 33 fantastic pictures of the race:

1 . Leeds 10K 2024 Runners take off from University of Leeds. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

2 . Leeds 10K 2024 The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

3 . Leeds 10K 2024 Heather Townsend of Leeds City winner of the Women's Race. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

4 . Leeds 10K 2024 The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

5 . Leeds 10K 2024 The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

6 . Leeds 10K 2024 The Leeds 10k Runners on The Headrow towards the finish. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales