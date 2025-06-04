One of Leeds’ most popular runs is just a few weeks away - here’s everything you need to know.

Established in 2006 by Jane Tomlinson, who raised £1.8 million for charity while battling terminal cancer, the Leeds 10K continues to support charities to this day.

The 10K race will take place on Sunday, June 15, with thousands of runners participating, both individually and in teams. Participants will set off from the University of Leeds’ Parkinson Building and make their way around the city.

The Leeds 10k start from Leeds University. | Steve Riding/YEP

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race:

Leeds 10K Route

Starts from Parkinson Steps at 9am, continuing along Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Rampart Road, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane, Grove Lane, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, and The Headrow.

Race number information

Runners who registered before Monday, June 2, should receive their race numbers from June 5 by mail at the address they provided during registration.

If you registered on or after Monday, June 2, you can collect it from the Race Office at Millennium Square.

The Race Office is open from 7am on the day of the race.

Road closures

Albion Street (The Headrow to Great George Street): Closed 08:00–11:45

Blenheim Terrace (Entire stretch from Blackman Lane): Closed 04:00–12:00

Calverley Street (South Parade to Great George Street): Closed 04:00–15:00

(South Parade to Great George Street): Closed 04:00–15:00 Cavendish Road (Entire road): Closed 04:00–12:00

(Entire road): Closed 04:00–12:00 Clarendon Road (Woodhouse Lane to Woodhouse Road): Closed 08:00–10:00

(Woodhouse Lane to Woodhouse Road): Closed 08:00–10:00 Cookridge Street Great George Street to Portland Gate: Closed 08:45–15:00, The Headrow to Great George Street: Closed 04:00–15:00

Great George Street to Portland Gate: Closed 08:45–15:00, The Headrow to Great George Street: Closed 04:00–15:00 Great George Street (Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street): Closed 08:45–15:00

(Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street): Closed 08:45–15:00 Grove Lane (Grove Road to Meanwood Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

(Grove Road to Meanwood Road): Closed 08:00–11:00 Grove Road (Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

(Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road): Closed 08:00–11:00 Headingley Lane (Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road): Closed 08:00–10:30

(Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road): Closed 08:00–10:30 Hyde Park Road (Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane): Closed 08:00–10:00

(Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane): Closed 08:00–10:00 Lovell Park Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45 Meanwood Road Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:00, Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:15

Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:00, Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road: Closed 08:00–11:15 Merrion Street (Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane): Closed 08:00–11:45

(Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane): Closed 08:00–11:45 Monk Bridge Road (Moor Road to Grove Road): Closed 08:00–11:00

(Moor Road to Grove Road): Closed 08:00–11:00 Moorland Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:00

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:00 Oatland Lane (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45 Oatland Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:45 Otley Road Headingley Lane to North Lane: Closed 08:00–10:30, Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound only – Northbound remains open): Closed 08:00–10:30

Headingley Lane to North Lane: Closed 08:00–10:30, Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound only – Northbound remains open): Closed 08:00–10:30 Park Row (The Headrow to South Parade): Closed 04:00–15:00

(The Headrow to South Parade): Closed 04:00–15:00 Rampart Road (Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:15

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–10:15 Shaw Lane (Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:00

(Entire road): Closed 08:00–11:00 The Headrow Calverley Street to Albion Street: Closed 04:00–15:00, Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street: Closed 04:00–15:00

Calverley Street to Albion Street: Closed 04:00–15:00, Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street: Closed 04:00–15:00 Wade Lane (Entire northbound – Southbound access via Belgrave Street remains open): Closed 08:00–11:45

(Entire northbound – Southbound access via Belgrave Street remains open): Closed 08:00–11:45 Woodhouse Lane (St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road): Closed 08:00–10:30

(St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road): Closed 08:00–10:30 Woodhouse Street (Woodhouse Lane to Delph Lane): Closed 08:00–10:15