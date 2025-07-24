Leeds will host its first-ever Ironman triathlon this weekend.

Ironman Leeds will take place this Sunday (July 27). Competitors will complete a two-loop swim in the waters of Waterloo Lake with an in-water lap, a three-loop bike course including the Black Hill Road climb, before finishing up with a four-loop spectator friendly run course.

To help keep everything running safely, road closures and diversions will be in place in Roundhay and the surrounding north Leeds areas. Here’s everything you need to know...

The first-ever Ironman Leeds will take place this Sunday (July 27). | National World

What roads will be closed?

Closures will be in place on the A61 in both directions between Harewood and Alwoodley Gates, and also westbound on the A659 at Arthington. Other closures will affect traffic attempting to reach or leave Wyke, Weardley, Bardsey, Scarcroft and Shadwell.

Lidge Park Road / North Park Grove, Roper Avenue / Lidge Ln / Chandos Gardens, Lidge Avenue / Jackson Ave, A58/ Carr Lane and A58/ Wood Lane / Church Lane will also be closed during the event. Rolling closures will be in place between 6am and 6pm.

What route will the cycle and running races take?

After completing the two-loop swim of Waterloo Lake, the bike course will exit Roundhay Park from the south, before turning left onto Wetherby Road and then Shadwell Ring Road. Cyclists will use the iron bridge to cross the ring to avoid the need for road closures.

The running route will see the competitors exit Roundhay Park to the north, before turning right onto Park View Crescent. The route will also take in a number of key roads including Street Lane and Gledhow Lane.

What parking is available at the event?

There will be free parking for athletes and spectators on Soldier’s Field from Friday (July 25) until Monday (July 28). The main car park at Roundhay Park will be closed between 4am and midnight on race day.

The car park is within 10 minutes walking distance to Swim Start, Expo, & IRONMAN Merchandise Store, Transition, & the Finish Line. Buses also run regularly from Leeds city centre to Roundhay Park - subject to diversions and road closures.

What buses will be diverted?

The following buses in Roundhay, Alwoodley, Shadwell, Harewood, Thorner and Linton will be affected.

2 towards Roundhay Park

A normal route to Moortown Corner then diverting via Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45013609 Nunroyd Avenue then misses all stops on Street Lane, Princes Avenue and Roundhay Road.

2 towards Middleton

Starting at bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road to resume a normal route at Moortown Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Princes Avenue and Street Lane resuming at 45013606 Moortown Corner D.

3 towards Brackenwood

A normal route to Moortown Corner then diverting via Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45013609 Nunroyd Avenue then misses all stops on Street Lane, Princes Avenue and Roundhay Road.

3 towards White Rose Centre

Starting at bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road to resume a normal route at Moortown Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Princess Avenue and Street Lane resuming at 45013606 Moortown Corner D.

3A towards Harehills

A normal route to Moortown Corner then diverting via Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45013609 Nunroyd Avenue then misses all stops on Street Lane, Princes Avenue and Roundhay Road.

3A towards White Rose Centre

Starting at bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road to resume a normal route at Moortown Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Princess Avenue and Street Lane resuming at 45013606 Moortown Corner D.

7 (Harrogate Bus Company) towards Leeds

A normal route to Bramham then diverting via Paradise Way, A64 York Road and Ring Road Whinmoor to resume a normal route at Skeltons Lane.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45027822 Paradise Way then misses all stops on Thorner Road, Bramham Road, Church Hill, Church View, Main Street, Lower Sandhills, and Thorner Lane and resuming at 45013294 Bramley Gardens.

7 (Harrogate Bus Company) towards Wetherby and Harrogate

A normal route to Skeltons Lane then diverting via Ring Road Whinmoor, York Road and Paradise Way to resume a normal route at Bramham.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45050104 Bramley Grange then misses all stops on Thorner Lane, Lower Sandhills, Main Street, Church View, Church Hill, Branham Road and Thorner Road and resuming at 45027822 Paradise Way.

7A towards Leeds

Starting from King Lane Park and Ride then a normal route to Leeds.

Missed Stops: All stops on King Lane between Alwoodley Lane and King Lane Park and Ride and all stops on The Avenue.

First stop served 45010938 King Lane Park & Ride.

7A towards Alwoodley

A normal route to King Lane Park & Ride where the service will terminate.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45010938 King Lane Park & Ride then misses all stops on King Lane between Alwoodley Lane and King Lane Park and Ride and all stops on The Avenue.

7S towards Leeds

Starting from Birchwood Hill service will resume normal route on Shadwell Lane.

Missed Stops: All stops on Shadwell Lane and Main Street between Birchwood Hill and Shadwell Terminus.

First stop served 45029857 Stoneleigh Avenue.

Service will use stops on Birchwood Hill.

7S towards Shadwell

A normal route to Ring Road Moortown then diverting via Ring Road Moortown and Birchwood Hill where the service will terminate.

Missed Stops: Last Stop Served 45012692 High Moor Crescent then misses all stops on Shadwell Lane and Main Street between Ring Road Moortown and Shadwell Terminus, resuming at 45029857 Stoneleigh Avenue.

Service will use stops on Birchwood Hill.

12 towards Roundhay

A normal route to Harehills corner then diverting via Harehills Lane and Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45023385 Lascelles Terrace then misses all stops on Roundhay Road, Princess Avenue, Street Lane and Chapeltown Road.

Stops on Harrogate Road between Harehills Lane and Moortown Corner will be served.

12 towards White Rose Centre

Starting from bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road and Harehills Lane to resume a normal route at Harehills Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Princes Avenue and Roundhay Road, resuming at 45023384 Fforde Green Junction.

13 towards Brackenwood

A normal route to Harehills corner then diverting via Harehills Lane and Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45023385 Lascelles Terrace then misses all stops on Roundhay Road, Gledhow Lane, Lidgett Lane and Brackenwood Drive.

Stops on Harrogate Road between Harehills Lane and Moortown Corner will be served.

13 towards Middleton

Starting from bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road and Harehills Lane to resume a normal route at Harehills Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Brackenwood Drive, Lidgett Lane, Gledhow Lane and Roundhay Road resuming at 45023384 Fforde Green Junction.

13A towards Gledhow

A normal route to Harehills corner then diverting via Harehills Lane and Harrogate Road, terminating at bus stop 45013602 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45023385 Lascelles Terrace then misses all stops on Roundhay Road, Gledhow Lane, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Avenue and Lidgett Lane.

Stops on Harrogate Road between Harehills Lane and Moortown Corner will be served.

13A towards Middleton

Starting from bus stop 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road and Harehills Lane to resume a normal route at Harehills Corner.

Missed Stops: All stops on Lidgett Lane, Gledhow Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Lane, Roundhay Road resuming at 45023384 Fforde Green Junction.

36 towards Leeds

A normal route to Harewood House then diverting via A659 Harewood Avenue, Harewood Road, A58 Leeds Road, Ring Road Red Hall, Ring Road Shadwell and Ring Road Moortown to resume a normal route at Harrogate Road.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45014867 Harewood Arms then misses all Stops on Harrogate Road between Harewood Avenue and Ring Road Moortown and resuming at 45013601 Scott Hall Road roundabout.

36 towards Harrogate and Ripon

A normal route to Ring Road Moortown then diverting via Ring Road Moortown, Ring Road Shadwell, Ring Road Red Hall, A58 Leeds Road, Harewood Road and A659 Harewood Avenue to resume a normal route at Harrogate Road.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45013602 Scott Hall Rd roundabout then misses all stops on Harrogate Road between Ring Road Moortown and Harewood Avenue and resuming at 45014866 Harewood Arms.

874 towards Buckden

Diverting from Wetherby Bus Station non-stop to Leeds Bus station via A1 and York Road, where it will resume a normal route towards Buckden.

Missed Stops: Last stop served Wetherby Bus Station then misses all stops on the A58 Wetherby Road between Collingham and Oakwood, and all stops on Roundhay Road between Oakwood and Harehills Corner and resuming at Leeds Bus Station.

X98 towards Leeds

A normal route to Ring Road Red Hall then diverting via Ring Road Red Hall, Ring Road Shadwell, Ring Road Moortown, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane and Harehills Lane to resume a normal route at Harehills Corner.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45013724 Whinmoor Lane then misses all stops on the A58 between Ring Road Red Hall and Harehills Corner, resuming at 45023384 Fforde Green Junction.

X98 towards Wetherby

A normal route to Harehills Corner then diverting via Harehills Lane, Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, Ring Road Moortown, Ring Road Shadwell and Ring Road Red Hall to resume a normal route at Wetherby Road.

Missed Stops: Last stop served 45023385 Lascelles Terrace then misses all stops on the A58 between Harehills Corner and Ring Road Red Hall, resuming at 45013731 Whinmoor Lane.

X99 towards Leeds

A normal route to Wetherby Bus Station then diverting via Boston Road, A58 Wetherby Road, Main Street, Leeds Road and Wetherby Road to resume a normal route at Rigton Bank until Ring Road Red Hall then diverting via Ring Road Red Hall, Ring Road Shadwell, Ring Road Moortown, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane and Harehills Lane to resume a normal route at Harehills Corner.

Missed Stops: Last stop Wetherby Bus Station then missing all stops from Wetherby Bus Station on Westgate, Linton Road, Linton Lane, Main Street, Linton Road, A659 Harewood Road, Crabtree Lane, Whitegate, Main Street, and Keswick Lane, resuming at 45010212 Rigton Bank.

Until Last stop 45013724 Whinmoor Lane then missing all stops on the A58 between Ring Road Red Hall and Harehills Corner and resuming at 45023384 Fforde Green Junction.

X99 Towards Deighton Bar

A normal route to Harehills Corner then diverting via Harehills Lane, Scott Hall Road, Ring Road Moortown, Ring Road Shadwell and Ring Road Red Hall to resume a normal route until Rigton Bank then diverting via Wetherby Road, Leeds Road, Main Street, Wetherby Road and Boston Road to resume a normal route at Wetherby Bus Station.

Missed Stops: Last stop 45023385 Lascelles Terrace then misses all stops on the A58 between Ring Road Red Hall and Harehills Corner, resuming at 45013731 Whinmoor Lane.

Until Last stop 45010211 Mill Lane then misses all stops from East Rigton on Keswick Lane, Wike Lane, Main Street, Whitegate, Crabtree Lane, A659 Harewood Road, Linton Road, Main Street, Linton Road and Westgate and resuming at Wetherby Bus Station.